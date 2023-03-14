5 best building ideas for Minecraft beginners in 2023

Minecraft is mainly known for collecting loads of resources to build all sorts of structures and builds. After completing the underlying storyline of the game, players usually spend time building different structures. They roam around the near-endless in-game world, collect new resources, and use them to create astounding builds.

However, new players might lack the resources or skills to create magnificent builds. Hence, they must start from the grassroots and focus more on perfecting the art of building in Minecraft before taking on a massive project. Here are some of the simple builds that newbies can construct in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. Players can build almost anything that suits them. These are only some building suggestions.

Moutain-top house and 4 other building concepts for new Minecraft players in 2023

1) Cherry blossom Hut

Cherry blossom wood blocks will be unique for building huts in Minecraft 1.20 update (Image via Reddit/u/Inkstroyer)

Mojang will add a new biome called 'Cherry Grove' in the upcoming update with a new wood block design. The biome will be filled with new cherry blossom trees with pinkish wood.

New players joining in 2023 will get this feature with their first game update. Since the Cherry Grove biome is safe enough for newbies, they can use the pink cherry wood and create a simple hut in the adorable biome.

2) Hobbit Hole

Classic hobbit hole inside a hill is still the best in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/Igor_Gyepreteper)

The Lord Of The Rings film franchise fans will highly appreciate this build. Beginners can easily create a small hobbit hole in the game in several ways. It can be inside a small hill, a mountain, or underwater.

Since there are endless possibilities, they can even add their touch to the holes and personalize them. With mods, players can even add details like tables filled with maps and old books to give the hobbit hole more personality.

3) Beach House

A beach house is a fun little build that new players can easily create in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/u/CoomradePepe)

If beginners want easy access to land and the ocean simultaneously, they can create a comfortable beach house on the beach biome. It can be a simple hut or include a deck where several boats can be stationed.

However, players must be careful and barricade the area since drowned zombies can come out of the ocean at night. Apart from that, it is a simple and effective way to explore and conquer both land and water bodies.

4) Mountain-top house

Mountain-top houses look stunning, and they offer a brilliant view of the Minecraft world as well (Image via Reddit/u/Cursed_Human_Being)

Building huts and houses on top of a mountain has been one of the most popular concepts in the game. One of the main reasons is that hostile mobs will have a more challenging time reaching the base, and the view from the top is mesmerizing, especially with higher render distances and shaders.

New players do not need to take the highest peak to create their houses, and they can take a hillside and build a small, cozy house with a brilliant view and enough safety measures.

5) Underwater base

Beginners can build a simple underwater base in Minecraft (Image via Twitter/@fedo_minecraft)

Some new players can be quite fascinated by the underwater world. All kinds of different creatures and structures are present in massive water bodies. Hence, those who want to take a slight risk when creating a base can try to build submerged establishments.

One of the main difficulties will be reaching the surface time and again to breathe, simply because there is a high chance that new players won't have a water-breathing potion early in the game. Most of the base can be constructed with glass blocks so users can easily see the underwater life.

