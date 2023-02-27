Cherry Blossom biome in Minecraft 1.20 update: Everything known so far

Mojang has announced various features that will be a part of Minecraft 1.20. Some, like archeology, were revealed years ago and sparked excitement within the game's community upon being confirmed for the update. Besides this, new features like bamboo wood, the sniffer mob, and rafts will also be included in version 1.20. The latest feature to be announced by Mojang, however, is a fresh biome known as Cherry Blossom.

This addition was announced as part of a blog on the official website of Minecraft. While archeology remains one of the prime attractions of the upcoming update, the inclusion of a new biome is a welcome sight when content like fireflies is being delayed/removed from the game. Players can already experience the realm, along with archeology and other features, by playing the 23w07a snapshot.

What does the Cherry Blossom biome bring to Minecraft 1.20?

A house and signs built using Cherry Blossom wood (Image via Mojang)

The Cherry Blossom or Cherry Grove biome introduces a new tree into the game named the cherry blossom tree. Primarily found in Japan, these trees are known for their beauty and aesthetic. Their leaves are a bright shade of pink, and the inclusion of these trees marks an impactful change since every other plant type in the game has leaves that come in shades of green.

Minecraft has also integrated a feature that allows cherry blossom petals to fall and cover the ground near these trees, which makes for some beautiful views and scenic photo opportunities. Furthermore, these fallen petals can be picked up in the form of new blocks known as Pink Petals. Gamers can acquire one of these with any tool or even by hand. However, a hoe is the fastest way to mine and stack it in the player’s inventory.

The addition of a new type of forest biome also means that a new wood set will be added to Minecraft. The cherry wood set is just like any other in the game and can be used to get wooden planks, slabs, logs, stairs, furniture, and other wooden items. As mentioned earlier, the bamboo wood set has already been confirmed for the update, so a second new collection is like a cherry on top of the Minecraft 1.20's feature list.

Players can find three mobs in the Cherry Grove biome: pigs, sheep, and bees. Since the realm is created to represent peace and love, it makes sense the entities associated with it are docile and "adorable," which is how the Mojang blog post describes them.

To access the aforementioned content, however, players will have to make sure that they have experimental features set to “on” in their game. This can be done by navigating to the World Creation screen and selecting “update_1_20” within the Data Packs tab.

They’ll also have to make sure they’re playing on the correct Minecraft version, the 23w07a snapshot for the 1.20 update, which can be downloaded and played by navigating to Installations and selecting it under New Installation in the Minecraft Launcher.

Mojang's offering has a ton of wood types, which leads to different types of forest biomes within the game. However, the color of each wood type has always been quite similar, with the exception of light-colored birch wood. While the chances of a revamped birch forest biome being added to the game seem bleak, the new Cherry Blossom biome brings an entirely new dynamic to Minecraft’s world by introducing a unique tree as well as its falling petals.

