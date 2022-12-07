5 best Minecraft datapacks in 2022

While mods are one way to improve Minecraft, datapacks are another avenue that can be used to override existing aspects of the game without modding or scripting new content.

These packs aren't just helpful, they're a great way to alter your experience without needing a large amount of setup or tweaking.

Since they're easier to work with, there are tons of datapacks available thanks to the community. In many ways, these packs can feel like mods without necessarily needing to install and use them in the same respect.

Regardless, if you want to try out some datapacks to enhance your gameplay experience, there are a few notable examples worth checking out.

Five awesome Minecraft datapacks worth trying in 2022

1) Awesome Dungeon

An abandoned mushroom dungeon in the Awesome Dungeon Minecraft datapack (Image via jtl_elisa/CurseForge)

Minecraft certainly has a solid collection of generated structures and dungeons to explore, but the latter could use a little more variety. For the most part, dungeons exist as small enclosures around a mob spawner.

Fortunately, Awesome Dungeon is a great datapack that adds plenty of structures and dungeons that include mob spawners and chests, just like traditional vanilla dungeons.

Explore giant jungle trees, swamp temples, witch castles, and abandoned mushroom dungeons in various biomes.

2) Spryzeen's Zombie Variants

Jungle zombies in the Spryzeen's Zombie Variants Minecraft datapack (Image via Spryzeen__/CurseForge)

Mobs have increased in variety and behavior over the years, but the staple three zombies have remained the same for a while. You have standard zombies, husks, and drowned, which aren't quite as varied as they can be.

Spryzeen's Zombie Variants is a datapack that introduces a shift, adding a ton of variance to zombies based on their location.

With this datapack, you can encounter mummies in desert biomes, miner zombies underground, and jungle and swamp zombies roaming their respective biomes. You can also find more than a few additional zombies in the game's various locations.

3) ElderScrolls Music Replacer

This particular datapack by lemoncakes11 on CurseForge is a delight for fantasy enthusiasts. According to the creator, roaming around the game with fantasy texture packs and resources tended to clash with the stock in-game music.

To amend this, this datapack replaces the latter with those made popular throughout the Elder Scrolls series. Notable artists include Jeremy Soule, Rik Schaffer, Brad Derrick, and more.

The pack includes several popular songs from multiple Elder Scrolls titles, including Oblivion, Skyrim, and Elder Scrolls Online, making it an excellent pack when exploring a fantasy or medieval world.

4) Achievements Expand Border

Minecraft fans looking for a challenge may get a kick out of this datapack (Image via TheeMrCheeky/CurseForge)

Minecraft's world border usually isn't seen unless players use commands to set it to a specific region. However, this modpack makes progression through the game quite interesting by using the world border to wall off regions until you complete achievements and advancements.

As you complete objectives, the world border expands, giving you more room to complete additional advancements and improve your playable area.

It may not be ideal for some players, but it should be great for challenge-seekers. Furthermore, the pack is compatible with various popular mods like Alex's Mobs, Ice and Fire, and Mowzies Mobs.

5) Better Villages

The buildings of Minecraft's villages are vastly improved thanks to Better Villages (Image via jtl_elisa/CurseForge)

Minecraft's villages are certainly diverse, but the buildings themselves, along with the decor, could stand to be improved. This is exactly what the Better Villages datapack aims to do, as it replaces existing villages in each biome with much more intricate architecture.

Gone are the days of simple village homes and basic materials, as this pack renovates them to feel much more robust and inviting.

Finding a village with this datapack installed can be much more exciting, and exploring each new location in a fresh biome is its own reward.

