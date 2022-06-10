5 best music discs in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Minecraft 1.19 update brings loads of new features to the popular sandbox game. The update was dropped on June 7, 2022, as millions of players eagerly downloaded it. Other than all the amazing new biomes and mobs, the update also adds a new music disc. Named '5', the disc has instantly become one of the most interesting discs ever added to the game.

Music discs are special items in the game that can play music if they are inserted in a jukebox. These discs can be found in several structures, such as chest loot, and can also be obtained through some mobs. In the Minecraft 1.19 update, players can find several interesting and fun music discs, including the new disc '5'.

Music discs in Minecraft 1.19 can transport you to another world

5) Otherside

'Otherside' is a relatively new music disc that was added to the game in the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs part 1 update. This was produced by Lena Raine, who became quite popular in the community because of their recent music for the game. This can be found as chest loot in Dungeons and Stronghold structures in Minecraft 1.19.

The disc starts off with an uplifting and positive retro-style piece, but turns dark and sorrowful in the second half. After a while, the sound cuts off abrubtly and a clock ticking can be heard.

4) Pigstep

'Pigstep' was another production by Lena Raine that was added with the 1.16 Nether Update. It is still one of the most beloved discs simply because of the upbeat and catchy music in it. This can only be found in Bastion Remnants chests in Minecraft 1.19.

This music disc also has a distinct look with a reddish color, resembling the netherrack blocks.

The entire music on the disc has an upbeat hip-hop style with both strong and mellow parts. Other than that, it also has a radio static that gives a retro vibe.

3) Disc 13

This music disc is one of the most fascinating ones in the game, simply because it does not have music in it. It was produced by the legendary C418, who is unanimously loved by the community. This disc can be found in Dungeons and Woodland Mansions as chest loot in Minecraft 1.19.

The music disc has unsettling music consisting mostly of synthesized ambient sounds that closely resemble the game's caves. The entire track is wholly engulfed in reverb. At different points in the disc, muffled bow firings, a heavily reverbed hiss, and a subsequent reverbed explosion can be heard in the background. For a while, the music disc stops playing completely, then picks up again.

2) Disc 11

This is another legendary music disc produced by C418. Music discs with numbers have small hints and lore provided by the artist about the underlying story of the game.This disc can be found in Dungeons as chest loot in Minecraft 1.19. It is also a unique-looking disc as it will appear as broken.

The entire music disc consists of a person's heavy breathing and coughing in a cave as they try to escape from something unknown. Heavy footsteps of the person running can be heard as they pass different kinds of blocks like stone and dirt. It is an eerie disc that feeds on the imagination of the players.

1) Disc 5

This is a brand new music disc that was added to the Minecraft 1.19 update. After the last music disc, Otherside players were waiting for some more lore-related discs, and this disc, produced by Samuel Åberg, did not disappoint. If players want to obtain the disc in Minecraft 1.19, they have to find nine disc fragments from Ancient City chests to craft the disc.

The disc also has an eerie start with the sounds of flint, steel, bats, and footsteps. Soon enough, it slips into relaxing instrumental music and then back to the cave where a person's footsteps can be heard. A warped noise and a sculk shrieker can be heard activating, followed by another warped noise. Then, after a moment of silence, a heartbeat starts.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far