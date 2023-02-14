Minecraft announces new Cherry Blossom biome for 1.20 update 

Cherry blossom trees have eluded Minecraft players for years if they weren't willing to use mods to add them. However, this appears to be coming to an end with the upcoming 1.20 update.

In a blog post by Sofia Dankis on the game's official site, Mojang unveiled its intention to add cherry blossom biomes in update 1.20. The new biome will also arrive in upcoming Java snapshots and Bedrock previews before the full update is released. Players should be able to experience these new locations first-hand before the awaited 1.20 update drops.

Details on the new biome are light, but Sofia Dankis divulged some information in the blog post released today.

What we know so far about Cherry Blossom biomes in Minecraft 1.20

A sniffer mob roams Minecraft's new cherry blossom biome (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to the expanded blog post provided on Minecraft's official site, players have a better idea of what cherry blossom biomes will entail and how they might differ from those provided by the modding community. This lengthy blog post introduced plenty of information, and Mojang generates hype in the lead-up to update 1.20. This is due to its announcement yesterday that the sniffer mob will also be available in a limited capacity in upcoming snapshots and previews.

According to Sofia, cherry blossom biomes will contain cherry blossom trees with pink leaves and large, flat crowns at the top of the trunk. Pigs, sheep, and bees will also frequent cherry blossom biomes as they're drawn to the appeal of the trees. Cherry trees provide a new type of wood, which can be formed into planks and any other blocks that other wood types can be crafted into. This includes hanging signs, which are also slated to be released in update 1.20.

The final notable point of information regards cherry tree saplings, which will drop when the tree is destroyed like many other trees. This means that players can re-plant and grow new trees at their leisure. It's assumed that this will also mean that players can create cherry tree farms, as other tree types can be farmed in a wide range of environments. It's unclear whether cherry trees have any specific climate or biome requirements to survive, but because other trees don't, they may follow suit accordingly.

As Minecraft's 1.20 update approaches, it appears Mojang is ready to unveil plenty of new features in its snapshots and previews. This is great, as it allows players to experience these new features and helps Mojang gather needed feedback and bug reports to minimize any gameplay issues when the update is released in earnest.

With the announcement of the sniffer's inclusion, cherry blossom biomes, and the new archeology gameplay, there appears to be plenty awaiting the Minecraft community in update 1.20. Initial trailers hadn't shown off much for the currently-unnamed update, but things appear to be changing at a rapid pace. Perhaps the update isn't too far away, as it was marked to be released before the end of Spring.

Poll : 0 votes