Minecraft players react to new cherry blossom biome

Mojang recently shook the entire Minecraft community by revealing that they will be adding a new cherry blossom biome to the game with the 1.20 update. It will feature brand new tree-types and wood sets. The entire biome will be filled with pink-colored trees and small flowers.

Minecraft @Minecraft

Hide under the wide canopies, stroll along the pink flower carpet blocks, and utilize the cherry tree for a brand new wood set!



A NEW biome is on its way in 1.20: The cherry blossom biome!

The new cherry blossom biome will mainly spawn sheep, pigs, and bees. On top of it all, players will soon get to explore it since it will be released in future snapshots and beta preview versions. Although Mojang has confirmed that this will be the final new feature of the 1.20 update, players are absolutely thrilled to have an adorable new biome in the game.

Minecraft Twitterati react to new cherry blossom biome releasing in the 1.20 update

Soon after Minecraft's official Twitter account announced the addition of a new cherry blossom biome to the 1.20 update, thousands of fans flooded the tweet and expressed their delight and excitement. Many of these comments came from famous content creators like GeminiTay, Shubble, Smallishbeans, Eret, and more.

Many were ecstatic to see the new pink leaves, flowers, and wood sets as they stood out from the other trees and biomes in the Overworld. Some of them also pointed out how the cherry blossom biome looks like a place in Japan since these kinds of trees are quite common in the country.

A few users also showcased how they had somehow managed to develop a similar-looking biome manually using various mods, texture packs, and even pink concrete and wool blocks. Although they mentioned how their efforts will go to waste, they were still happy to see the cherry blossom biome being added to the Minecraft 1.20 update.

Hugman @Hugman_76 I'm so sad @Minecraft I spent like a whole year developing my own biome and put so much time, effort and resources into itI'm so sad @Minecraft I spent like a whole year developing my own biome and put so much time, effort and resources into it 😭😭 I'm so sad https://t.co/c2qwCHNZhQ

GeminiTay @GeminiTayMC @Minecraft Thank god cause getting pink concrete for this wasnt fun @Minecraft Thank god cause getting pink concrete for this wasnt fun https://t.co/84g1lOL1JI

Some users also urged Mojang to add Moobloom along with the new biome and make them pink. It is an older mob that participated in a mob vote event back in 2020. Unfortunately, it didn't gather enough votes and was not added to the game. Hence, players want Mojang to add it along with the cute new biome.

Some players were also able to identify the flowers present in the new cherry blossom biome and how similar they looked to the flowers showcased in the updated birch forest biome concept art shown in Minecraft Live 2021.

Although the birch forest biome never got updated, Mojang silently took flowers from the concept art and added them to the new cherry blossom biome.

BAHI @BAHI43116128 @Minecraft These flowers are similar to the ones we saw in the birch forest concept art. I suspect that some of the features that were included in the wild update have been completed and will be in this update @Minecraft These flowers are similar to the ones we saw in the birch forest concept art. I suspect that some of the features that were included in the wild update have been completed and will be in this update https://t.co/EaMeNJd97I

When Mojang first announced the 1.20 update to the world, many players were underwhelmed by the number of features. However, they are now cheering for it as the game developers have added enough content to explore.

In conclusion, a majority of the community loved the new cherry blossom biome and will eagerly wait for Mojang to release it in the upcoming snapshots and beta previews.

