5 best mobs that still aren't featured in Minecraft 1.19 

With the Minecraft 1.19 update, players got to witness four new mobs: Warden, Frog, Tadpole, and Allay. However, there are mobs that are unused and remain unreleased due to several reasons. Players might have forgotten about them since they are not in the game, but they are desired by many.

Some of the mobs that were removed or unreleased were simply not included because they were not good enough, whereas others failed to make the cut while competing against mobs that were chosen to be released with an update. No one knows if the unused mobs will be added to the game or not.

Top 5 Minecraft mobs that are yet to make their presence known in version 1.19

5) Red Dragon

The Red Dragon was one of the earliest mob concepts that Notch, the original creator of the game, wanted to add to the game. After Ender Dragon, players at the time were extremely excited about this new type of dragon. Unfortunately, Notch left Mojang in 2014, abandoning the idea of the mob. At the time, Jeb, the lead developer of the game, stated that if the mob was added, it would spawn from the dragon egg that players got after defeating the Ender Dragon.

It’s been eight years since, and no new dragons have been released into the game. It is safe to say that Mojang has left the concept of a new dragon mob and moved on.

4) Glare

Glare was a mob that was in the mob vote at the Minecraft Live event 2021, going against Allay and Copper Golem. Mojang offered these three mob options to the playerbase. Unfortunately, the Glare lost and was not added in Minecraft 1.19 update.

The mob was knocked out in the first round of voting after it garnered the least amount of votes from players. To this day, many fans of the mob mourn that it was not added to the game.

This friendly mob was supposed to help players find dark places where the light level is zero so that players can light it up and spawn-proof the area.

3) Moobloom

Mooblooms were a mob that was in the mob vote at the Live event in 2020 when Mojang was about to release the Caves and Cliffs updates. These beautiful cows were quite similar to Mooshrooms but were supposed to be rarely found in flower biomes. These mobs were yellow in color with flowers growing on them.

Unfortunately, these were eliminated from the mob vote. Hopefully, Mojang will release these mobs into the game someday, simply because their inclusion will enhance the flower forest and meadow biomes even more. They were recently featured and knocked out; hence, they were not released in Minecraft 1.19.

2) Copper Golem

Copper Golem is another mob that was in the mob vote at the Minecraft Live event in 2021, competing against Allay and Glare. This cute mob was unfortunately removed in the final round, in which Allay won. Allay was decided to be added to Minecraft 1.19, leaving Copper Golem fans disheartened.

This friendly mob could've been crafted with copper and used to press copper buttons that operate certain redstone contraptions.

1) Fireflies

Firefly is a mob that was planned to be released in the Minecraft 1.19 update. It was going to be an ambient mob that would spawn in Swamps and new Mangrove Swamp biomes. They were also expected to be food for the new Frog mob. Unfortunately, Mojang removed the beautiful ambient mob from the update simply because they learned that these insects were poisonous to frogs.

Thousands of players were extremely disappointed and even angry towards Mojang for removing the adorable ambient mob from the update. No one knows when or if they will be added to the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

