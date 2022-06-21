List of untameable mobs in Minecraft 1.19

In Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update, four new mobs were added to the game: Warden, Frog, Allay, and Tadpole. This has increased the ever-growing list of mobs that the game has. These mobs can be passive, neutral, or hostile towards a player. Since it is a survival game, most of the mobs are hostile and neutral towards players. Hence, they are absolutely untameable.
Taming is a mechanism in the game through which players connect with a mob in a positive way and essentially make them a pet. Unfortunately, this can only be done with a handful of mobs. Most of them are dangerous and are solely present to harm and kill players. Even in the Minecraft 1.19 update, only one out of four mobs is tameable.
Complete list of untameable mobs as of Minecraft 1.19 update
Hostile mobs
Hostile mobs are, of course, untameable as they are hell-bent on harming players and killing them. They will not connect with players in any way and will simply start attacking them. Here is a full list of hostile mobs that are untameable in Minecraft 1.19:
- Ender Dragon
- Wither
- Blaze
- Chicken Jockey
- Creeper
- Drowned
- Elder Guardian
- Endermite
- Evoker
- Ghast
- Guardian
- Hoglin
- Husk
- Magma Cube
- Phantom
- Piglin
- Pillager
- Ravager
- Shulker
- Silverfish
- Skeleton
- Skeleton Horseman
- Slime
- Spider Jockey
- Stray
- Vex
- Vindicator
- Warden
- Witch
- Wither Skeleton
- Zoglin
- Zombie
- Zombie Villager
Neutral mobs
These mobs are both passive and hostile, depending on what players do. A few neutral mobs are tameable, while some aren't. These mobs will not cause problems as long as players don't hit them or do anything that will annoy them. Here is a full list of neutral mobs that cannot be tamed:
- Bee
- Cave Spider
- Dolphin
- Enderman
- Goat
- Iron Golem
- Panda
- Piglin
- Polar Bear
- Spider
- Zombiefied Piglin
Passive mobs
These are mobs that will not attack at all, no matter what players do (apart from pufferfish that can inflict poison). There are loads of passive mobs in both the Overworld and the Nether realms. Even though they are not tamable, they can be kept as pets or companions, provided they don't stray away from players or the base where players live in.
Here is the full list of untameable passive mobs in Minecraft 1.19:
- Bat
- Chicken
- Cod
- Cow
- Frog
- Glow Squid
- Mooshroom
- Pig
- Pufferfish
- Rabbit
- Salmon
- Sheep
- Snow Golem
- Squid
- Strider
- Tadpole
- Tropical Fish
- Turtle
- Villager
- Wandering Trader
There is another mechanism called trusting that is slightly different from taming. Some mobs cannot be tamed completely, but players can gain their trust by feeding them certain items.
When a mob trusts a player, it will not run away and will not be despawned. Mobs like Fox, Axolotls, and Ocelots are some of the mobs that can trust players. Trusting comes under the taming mechanism. Hence, these mobs are not mentioned in the above list.