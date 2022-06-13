5 most annoying mobs in Minecraft 1.19

The Minecraft 1.19 update was recently released on June 7, 2022. Even though the game is so old, there is always something new to explore. Mobs are present to enhance the overall gameplay experience; however, some of them are quite annoying to deal with.

There are several types of mobs in the game. Some are passive and friendly, whereas others are extremely hostile towards players. With the Minecraft 1.19 update, four new mobs were added: Warden, Frog, Tadpole and Allay. Though none of the new mobs are annoying, there are several older ones that are.

These mobs tend to majorly frustrate the player in Minecraft 1.19

5) Vex

Vex are quite dangerous and annoying (Image via Mojang)

Vexes are pixie-like mobs that can only be spawned by an Evoker Illager. When players are around an Evoker, the mob becomes hostile and summons vexes to attack players. These small and annoying mobs have iron swords and can fly through any block. They can gang up on players and deal some serious damage.

Killing these mobs is difficult as they can fly through walls and have small hitboxes. The worst part is that the Evoker can keep spawning vexes if players do not find and kill the main Illager mob. Even in Minecraft 1.19, vexes can be extremely annoying to players.

4) Bat

Bats are some of the most useless mobs in the game (Image via Mojang)

Bats are passive ambient mobs that have been in the game for years. Though they do not disturb the player much, they can be mildly irritating when players are underground. They majorly spawn where there is no light; hence they are most common in caves.

Bats will also be able to spawn in the new Deep Dark biome released with the Minecraft 1.19 update. This can create annoyance for players as these mobs will constantly activate the sculk sensor blocks in the biome. Even if they do not trigger the shrieker, hearing sensors activating constantly can be irritating.

3) Silverfish

Silverfish (Image via Minecraft)

Silverfish is an uncommon mob that only spawns from infested stone blocks or from a silverfish spawner in the stronghold. These are pesky, small hostile mobs that will keep attacking gamers. They are particularly annoying because they are hard to kill. They have such a small hitbox that players miss the target most of the time.

If a hoard of these mobs attacks the user at once, they can easily kill players despite all the strong gear they have. Luckily, they are not as common as other hostile mobs.

2) Ghasts

Ghasts are one of the scariest mobs (Image via Mojang)

Ghast is one of the most haunting mobs in the Nether realm. When new players enter the Nether for the first time, they will have their worst experience encountering the large ghost mob. These can spawn in Nether Waste, Basalt Delta, and Soul Sand Valley biomes and are extremely annoying to deal with.

Whenever the mob detects a player, it starts shooting fireballs at them along with a loud shriek. The annoying shrieks can jumpscare gamers and they can die from the attack as well. Even when Ghasts are not attacking, their crying sounds echo in the Nether, further annoying users.

1) Creeper

Rare charged creeper (Image via Mojang)

From the first release of the game to Minecraft 1.19, Creepers are one of the most annoying hostile mobs ever. These are silent hostile mobs that only have one aim in the game: to sneak up on players and explode. Whenever players hear the faint hissing sound of a creeper about to explode, they immediately panic and run.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

