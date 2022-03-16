How to kill a Ghast for its tear in Minecraft

In Beta 1.9 Minecraft, Mojang Studio introduced a Ghast tear obtained by killing a Ghast. Without proper preparation and proper planning, hunting this giant white monster can turn into a tedious job. However, the lure of killing the biggest baddie in the nether realm is too tempting to ignore.

The death of this mysterious floating mob is highly rewarding. When it dies, it leaves its tear, and the number of tears can reach up to four considering the level. These tears can produce end crystals, potions of regeneration, and mundane potions.

Ghast is a big ghostly hostile mob. It is the second-largest mob in Minecraft. This mysterious figure spawns at a 5x5 wide and four blocks high location. It spawns in the Soul Sand Valley, Basalt Deltas, or Nether Waste and haunts the nether realm with its eerie cries that can be heard from far away distance.

In general, terrified players tend to run for life after hearing the cries. But when players are after ghast tears, they need to take the challenge head-on. Meticulous planning and proper preparation led to the hunt for this highly hostile mob.

Five preparations needed to kill a Ghast in Minecraft

1) Get bow and arrow

Image via Mojang

The best and easiest way to kill a ghast is by shooting it with a bow and arrow. This big hostile mob likes to fly around in the nether realm. So, it is tough to kill it with a sword. Players can either make a bow and arrow on the crafting table or kill a skeleton to take its bow and arrow.

It is better to make many arrows for this mission because this white giant has tons of health. The world of Minecraft has a never-ending resource of sticks, strings, flints, and feathers to help players build bows and arrows.

2) Get a good sword

Netherite sword in Minecraft ( Image via Mojang)

While there is an easier way to kill ghast, some players prefer the hard way. They want to kill this floating giant with a sword. This attack is all about time and aim.

During this attack, players need to deflect the fireball thrown by this ghostly mob in its own direction. If a player successfully kills this floating giant with a fireball, he unlocks the Return to Sender achievement.

3) Build good armour

Armor (Image via Mojang)

The biggest threat of ghast is its fireball. An agitated one throws a giant fireball at the player. It causes devastating damage and kills the player immediately. Good full-body armor can reduce damage.

The best quality armor in Minecraft is diamond armor. But full-body diamond armor requires twenty-four diamonds, which is a tall ask, considering the sheer scarcity of diamonds in the game. At the very least, iron armor is needed to withstand the damage of fireballs to some extent.

4) Enchant armor and weapons

Enchanted diamond armor (Image via Mojang)

Mojang introduces fantastic enchantments from time to time. Acquiring good armor and weapons, the work is half done. An extra layer of defense can be added by enchanting the armor. Likewise, more damage can be inflicted with an enchanted weapon.

The Blast Protection enchantment in armor reduces the damage caused by the explosion of the fireball. A level IV enchantment reduces damage by 80%. When a weapon is enchanted with Fire Aspect enchantment, the mob gets caught on fire after being hit with it.

5) Take potion

Potion of fire resistance (Image via Mojang)

The Minecraft Nether World has a treacherous dimension. Every step here is full of danger. Most of the time, players have to face hostile mobs like Hoglin, Enderman, and Wither Skeleton before facing their real target.

Surviving battle in a place surrounded by lava is not easy. Many options will give some advantages. A potion of healing and a potion of fire resistance will help hunt ghast.

