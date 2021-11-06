5 best Minecraft decoration ideas for hobbit hole

Minecraft is filled with vast landscapes and terrain. One of the most common biomes found in Minecraft is Plains. These are green, almost flat lands with barely any trees and green grass. And therefore, Plains are perfect for building a nice little hobbit hole.

Hobbit holes in Minecraft are the best when made inside a hill. They can also be made inside a tall mountain. They are majorly categorized as hobbit holes because they are smaller and cozier than a traditional house.

Top 5 decorative ideas for hobbit holes in Minecraft

Hobbit holes in Minecraft can be built and decorated in many creative ways. These are some of the good ideas for making a cozy and beautiful hobbit hole.

5) Garden

The hobbit hole in Minecraft must have a lovely garden right outside it. The garden can be made in front of the main gate, reminiscent of the hobbit hole in the Lord of the Rings films. Players can plant flowers, grass and even sow vegetable seeds to make it colorful.

4) Library

Library in hobbit hole (Image via Tumblr)

A small library inside the hobbit hole can give an authentic look, resembling the real ones from the films. Players can make a library room with bookshelves and a study table. They can also add an enchanting table near the bookshelves to make use of them.

3) Fireplace

Fireplace in hobbit hole (Image via Reddit)

A cozy fireplace in a small hobbit hole can bring life to the build. Players can place campfires inside and make a chimney protruding out from the hill. This is a nod to the original hobbit hole from the films.

2) Kitchen

Kitchen in hobbit hole (Image via Reddit)

One of the significant personality traits of Hobbits in the films is that they are big foodies. Hence, players can make a kitchen inside their hobbit holes with various smelting blocks like furnaces, blast furnaces, water cauldrons, barrels etc.

1) Secret treasure room

Treasure room (Image via Reddit)

On the surface, the hobbit hole can look quite normal and cozy, but players can make a secret treasure room inside. There were rumors that the Hobbit hole had hidden treasures hidden in the films, and this room perfectly captures the essence. Players can build an underground chamber where they can keep all their precious items away from everyone.

These are some of the build ideas to decorate a hobbit hole in Minecraft, which resembles the original Hobbit hole from Lord of the Rings films.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha