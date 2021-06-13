Top 5 best house ideas for Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Minecraft Caves and Cliffs Part 1 is released for both Bedrock and Java Edition on June 8th. The 1.17 update is one of the biggest updates the game has ever received. In this update, Mojang has added over 100 new blocks and items.

With so many new blocks, many players are going to build new bases. Some of the blocks included in this update are beautiful, such as deepslate, amethyst, and copper blocks.

Minecraft's community is filled with creative and hardworking players who love to build magnificent cities, towns, bases, and more.

House ideas for Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

#5 - A small cottage

Reddit user u/HydraVisuals used some blocks to create a cute beautiful cottage in Minecraft. The OP used the new deepslate blocks to build the bottom of this house and the sweet chimney on the roof.

Using various stairs, walls, and buttons, he has added shape to this build. Players can recreate this build in their worlds. It will be an excellent addition to the medieval-themed towns and villages.

#4 - Medieval themed house

Medieval themed house (Image via u/Levis_Poppy on Reddit)

While small builds are easy to do and can also be beautiful, players can also choose to go grand and create beautiful large houses. Deepslate bricks have a lovely texture and are easier to obtain than blackstone. Due to its dark clean texture, players can use it to build floors and roofs.

Players can also use the new azalea leaves added in Minecraft 1.17. Flowering azaleas have small pink flowers on all sides.

#3 - Hobbit hole

The hobbit hole is one of the common bases in Minecraft. No matter what version it is, building a cozy space inside a hill is easier than building from scratch. Players can mine a hole and decorate it with all they need.

YouTuber "TheMythicalSausage" has shown how to build a beautiful hobbit-hole in Minecraft. With a few some planks, players can create a lovely starter home.

#2 - A modern house

Modern mansion (Image via u/CrafTonishing on Reddit)

It is never too late to build a modern-looking house. Players can use white concrete and quartz to add a bright white color to their homes. Modern-themed houses come with swimming pools, large living rooms, bedrooms, and beautiful gardens.

Players can search for real-life mansions and take some inspiration for their modern Minecraft build.

#1- Copper base

Copper base (Image via u/digbyyyyyyyyyy on Reddit)

Copper is a brand new mineral in Minecraft. It has a unique oxidation property due to which copper can turn from orange to green. Players can use copper to create a house that changes its color as time passes by.

Players can prevent oxidation by waxing copper blocks using honeycombs. Copper blocks are available in various types, such as weathered copper, oxidized copper, and cut copper.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

For amazing Minecraft videos, do subscribe to Sportskeeda's newly launched YouTube channel

Edited by suwaidfazal