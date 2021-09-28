Flowers are a type of plant in Minecraft. While they’re primarily a decorative item, flowers do have several uses in-game. Players can use flowers to craft different dyes and attract certain mobs in Minecraft.

Some biomes have an abundance of flowers, while others do not have any at all. Because of this, it can often be difficult for players to get a lot of flowers in Minecraft. Flower farms are one way to remedy this.

Flower farms are a type of automated farm which players can build in Minecraft. Efficient and easy to build, they’re a great way for players to get their hands on a lot of flowers in-game. There are several ways to build a flower farm. Not sure where to start? Here’s our guide on how to make flower farms in Minecraft.

How to make flower farms in Minecraft

An image of a variety of flowers in Minecraft. Image via Minecraft.

Make an 8x8 square of grass blocks. This can be built on the ground if you don’t have a Silk Touch pickaxe. Place a row of pistons along one side of the square. They should be facing the grass blocks. Put a row of stone blocks behind the pistons. Replace the left-most stone brick with an observer, facing down. Build the same configuration on the opposite side of the 8x8 square, but leave a one-block gap between the pistons and the grass blocks. Pick one empty side of the 8x8 square. Place a row of hoppers along it. Place a double chest at the end of the row of hoppers. Go to the row of pistons that has a gap. Count in four blocks. Go to the grass block across from it and add an observer underneath it. It should face down. Place another observer on the side of the first one. This should face the center of the 8x8 square. Place a solid block, then add a dispenser. The dispenser should face upwards. Add some hoppers leading towards an area out from underneath the 8x8 square. Place a double chest on top. Fill this chest with bone meal. Place a block on top of the two observers you can see. Place redstone on top of it, and then along the row of stone blocks. Place dispensers along the last empty side of the 8x8 square. Place a water bucket in each one. Build a short, two-block tall wall of glass around the edge of the flower farm. This will keep the water from escaping. Place a row of stone blocks behind the water dispensers. Add an observer on one end and line the row with redstone dust. Build a row of stone bricks underneath the platform. This should run perpendicular to the piston rows. Add redstone dust along the row. Leave a two-block gap in the middle and place two observers facing the water-dispensing end of your farm. Build a redstone hopper clock to power the farm.

How do flower farms work in Minecraft?

Also Read

Flower farms work by using dispensers and bone meal to grow flowers, which generate automatically on the grass blocks that the bone meal is dispensed on. The farm then temporarily moves the grass blocks via pistons. This disrupts the flowers and causes them to drop as an item.

The itemized flowers are then collected by hoppers underneath the farm, which players can direct into a chest for later collection.

Latest Minecraft updates now on your Facebook timeline. Check out here!

Edited by Rohit Mishra