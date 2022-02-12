5 best Minecraft beach house build blueprints

Minecraft has been around for quite some time now. The game was released in 2009 and via constant updates and the addition of new features, it continues to thrive. One of the things that Minecraft players love to do in the game is build houses.

Specifically, Minecraft beach houses are some of the most popular styles of building among players. There is something special about building a beautiful beachfront property that demands attention. They are also a great prop in roleplay scenarios, specifically when playing on Minecraft roleplay servers.

For those looking for some inspiration, below is a compiled list of not just one, but five of the absolute best Minecraft beach house designs.

Top 5 Minecraft exotic beach house designs

5) Tropical island beach house on water

Up first is one that demands attention from any passer-by. The build, as shown by popular YouTuber "A1MOSTADDICTED," highlights a beautifully elevated beachfront property on water. The build features a plethora of different rooms, including several bedrooms and multiple rooms for storage.

Although fairly large, this build is remarkably cheap to construct and mostly requires a good deal of wood, which should be easy enough to come by.

4) Simple beach survival house

While this next build by YouTuber "Sv Gravity" might not be the most roomy on this list, it is certainly one of the most functional. This build is about space utilization and features all the essentials that players might need in a survival world or a survival Minecraft server.

For those with less space requirements or for anyone looking for a cutesy type of build, this option is perfect. It's also a great starter house, and due to its extremely low resource construction cost, it is viable for those in the early stages of the game.

3) Exotic style beach house

This next beach house blueprint, as showcased by Minecraft YouTuber "CurtisBuilds," is a beautiful beachfront properly surrounded by exotic palm trees. In order to construct this build, gamers will need access to a good deal of quartz, clay (or concrete), and a fair amount of wood.

In this example, the house has been built on a single island. However, players can also choose to build this on a non-island beach if they wish. While this build isn't the most spacious on the list, it's certainly one of the most stunning.

2) Beach mansion

This next build, highlighted by popular YouTuber "Creative Craft," is a brilliant option for those looking to build something a little more flashy. Named simply as the "Beach Mansion," there's nothing humble about this build whatsoever. That isn't to say that the design isn't stunning, however.

As the name might also imply, this house isn't cheap to construct. It's is only really a viable option for those with plenty of resources such as stained glass and quartz. It is worth it though, and this build is sure to turn some heads.

1) Realistic beach house

Last but certainly not least is this realistic rendition of a beach house from Minecraft YouTuber "CurtisBuilds." Not only does the build look beautiful, it is extremely practical as well and has features all the amenities that players could ever want, including a living room, bedroom, and even a basement.

One of the best things about this build is the fact that it's easy and cheap to construct. It doesn't require much other than quartz (or concrete), wood, and glass. For anyone looking for a beach house design without too much fuss, this is undoubtedly one of the best options.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee