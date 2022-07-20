5 best ways to survive underwater in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft 1.19 players frequently explore the aquatic regions of the game. Almost half of the Overworld realm is filled with water bodies, be it rivers, lakes or oceans.

When players dive into the water, they will notice that another bar will appear on top of the hunger bar. This bar indicates the player's breath level.

Players can only stay underwater for a limited period of time since their breath can run out quite quickly. If players run out of breath, they will start drowning and taking damage.

Since this is one of the major ways to die underwater, players must prepare themselves accordingly and find ways to extend their breath.

Using Water Breathing potions and 4 other tips to survive underwater in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Using turtle shells

Turtle shells crafted from scutes dropped by baby turtles (Image via Mojang)

Players normally craft helmet armor with iron, diamond and Netherite to keep themselves safe from attacks. There is another type of helmet that can give players the ability to breathe a little longer underwater.

Players can craft turtle shells from scutes obtained from baby turtles. They can then wear these turtle shells to get 10 seconds of Water Breathing every time they go underwater. However, after these 10 seconds, their breath will run out normally.

2) Using Water Breathing potions

Potion of Water Breathing with eight minutes of duration (Image via Mojang)

There are many potions that help players in their underwater endeavors, one of which is Water Breathing. As the name suggests, this helps players breathe longer underwater by stopping the breath bar entirely. No bubbles from the breath bar will decrease when players are under this effect.

This potion can be brewed by combining pufferfish with Awkward potions. Redstone dust can also be added to the base potion to extend the effect time from three to eight minutes.

3) Using conduit

Conduit can greatly help Minecraft players underwater (Image via Mojang)

Conduit is a lesser-known block in Minecraft, especially among new players, since crafting it requires several nautilus shells and the heart of the sea. Once crafted, prismarine blocks must be placed in a certain configuration, and the conduits should be in the center.

Once conduits are activated, they can constantly restore the oxygen level of players who are in a 32-96 block range. Conduits can also give underwater night vision, increase mining speed.

4) Using Respiration enchantment

Respiration enchantment applied to Netherite helmet (Image via Mojang)

Although the turtle shell is a great helmet that provides Water Breathing effects, players will need a proper helmet at all times to survive underwater. This is where the Respiration enchantment comes into play.

This enchantment can simply increase the player's breath. With this enchantment, it will take longer for the breath bar to decrease, giving players more time to swim underwater.

The Respiration enchantment can be applied to any helmet, including turtle shells.

5) Using air pockets

Minecraft players can use air pockets to breathe underwater (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

For years, players have been creating an air pocket underwater to breathe normally without having to go to the surface again and again.

In Java Edition, players can simply place a door to create an air pocket to stand and breathe normally. In Bedrock Edition, creating an air pocket is slightly more difficult. Players have to break a block and quickly place another block like a button to keep the air pocket intact.

