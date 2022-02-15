Different levels of the respiration enchantment in Minecraft detailed

Respiration is a highly useful enchantment in Minecraft. Simply put, it lets players breathe for longer underwater. Powerups like these help players in surviving various situations. The plus point of this enchantment is that it has different levels of strengths.

Minecraft has an extensive underwater world. As there are vast oceans and seas filled with mysterious and fascinating structures generated deep down.

This may lure players in to explore the oceans, however there is a time crunch due to limited breath. This is where this powerup on helmets may come in handy. And if a player has the maximum level of this powerup, they can dive deep in a water body without hesitation.

What are the different respiration enchantment levels in Minecraft?

This enchantment can only be applied to helmets (including turtle shell helmets). There are three different levels that increase the time players can breathe underwater. This also reduces drowning damage if players do get out of breath.

1) Respiration 1

Level 1 enchanted book on the helmet (Image via Mojang)

This is the most common level of enchantment. Players can get to level 1 of the enchantment with 7 levels of XP on them. This level adds 15 seconds on top of the default 15 seconds of water breathing, totalling up to 30 seconds. It also reduces the overall drowning damage.

2) Respiration 2

Level 2 on the helmet (Image via Minecraft)

This is the next level of powerup. This can be applied from an enchanting table if players have more than 7 levels of XP on them. This adds 30 seconds to the default 15 seconds of water breathing, totalling up to 45 seconds. This reduces the overall drowning damage even further.

3) Respiration 3

Level 3 on the helmet (Image via Minecraft)

This is the maximum level of the powerup that is available in the game. This increases water breathing by 45 seconds on ttop of the 15 seconds of default breathing time, totalling it up to 1 minute. This reduces the damage taken by the player while drowning the most.

Respiration 3 with Turtle Shell

Level 3 on a turtle shell (Image via Mojang)

Turtle shells are a special type of helmet made from the rare scutes dropped by baby turtles when they grow up. This helmet already has an extra 10 seconds of water breathing. Players can further increase it by applying the enchantment on it. This is the best way to maximize their time under the water.

Edited by Danyal Arabi