What is the use of a turtle shell in Minecraft 1.18 version

The turtle shell is a unique item in the Minecraft 1.18 version. The game is filled with unique items with hidden powers, and the turtle shell is no different. As the name suggests, turtle shells come from turtles.

Turtles are uncommon passive mobs that can be found near beach biomes. They spawn in groups of two to seven. For players to make a turtle shell helmet, they will have to breed these turtles, protect their eggs from external dangers, and then collect an item called scutes from the baby turtles when they grow up to adults.

This may be a long process, but turtle shells are not a normal helmet. They have some powers which can help players in certain situations.

Uses of a turtle shell in Minecraft 1.18 version

Although getting scutes from turtles is hard and time-taking, there are a few unique uses of the turtle shells in Minecraft 1.18 version:

1) Turtle shell as a helmet

Of course, when players gather enough scutes from baby turtles growing up, they will be able to make a turtle shell on a crafting table by keeping these scutes in the shape of a helmet. A player can wear the turtle shell as a helmet which gives them 2 points of protection, just like an iron helmet.

Turtle shell as a helmet (Image via Minecraft)

The specialty of this helmet is that it will grant players with 10 seconds of water breathing status effect whenever they start swimming underwater. The effect duration will reset every time the player comes up for air.

Hence, with the turtle shell as a helmet, players can breathe for longer underwater.

2) Turtle shell as a potion ingredient

Other than being used as a special helmet, the turtle shell can also be used as an ingredient in brewing a special potion. Many kinds of potions can be brewed in Minecraft 1.18 version, including the potion of the turtle master.

Potion of turtle master recipe (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The potion of turtle master can be brewed by putting the turtle shell into an awkward potion. This is the only potion in the whole game that has positive and negative impacts on players.

Also Read Article Continues below

The good thing about this potion is that it gives a resistance 3 effect, making players invincible from most attacks; however, it also contains a slowness 4 effect that makes a player much slower in speed. Essentially, the potion makes a player into a turtle, making them slower but stronger.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha