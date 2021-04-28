How to breathe underwater in Minecraft

Breathing underwater in Minecraft can be a challenge for some players if they do not know what special abilities are needed to do it. There may be that one underwater monument that players want to explore, but can't because their water bubbles run out too fast.

There are different underwater structures in Minecraft that can contain a bunch of loot that players can find resourceful later in the Minecraft world. The tricky part is that there is a limit to how long players can stay underwater.

Similar to real life, players cannot stay underwater for very long in Minecraft, before their character eventually dies. There are water bubbles that will appear at the bottom of the screen when the player goes underwater.

Once these bubbles run out, players will start to take drowning damage from being underwater. These bubbles basically serve as the player's lung capacity. There is a way for players to make these bubbles last longer though.

Players can use certain enchantments or potions to survive underwater longer without taking any damage for a long time, and sometimes not even at all.

How to survive longer underwater in Minecraft

Respiration enchantment

(Image via RajCraft on Youtube)

Respiration enchantment is an ability that can be placed on a player's helmet armor piece in Minecraft. This enchantment will allow the player to breathe underwater for much longer.

The respiration enchantment goes up to a max level of three, at which the player will be able to stay underwater for a really long time without losing any oxygen bubbles.

Advertisement

Potion of Water breathing

(Image via twinfinite)

The potion of water breathing is similar to the respiration enchantment, except that it is in the form of a potion. This potion will last for three minutes and allow the player to breathe underwater for that long as well.

Players can create this potion using one water bottle (glass bottle full of water), one Nether wart, and a Pufferfish.

Turtle Helmet

(Image via Minecraft)

Turtle helmets are a very rare item in Minecraft that will grant players with the water breathing effect when entering water. The countdown will only start when players submerge into the water.

The thing about this helmet is that it is not the easiest thing to acquire. Players will have to craft this item using five turtle scutes, which are only dropped by baby turtles when they grow into full adult turtles.