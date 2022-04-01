What is the importance of a conduit in Minecraft?

Almost every block in Minecraft has a purpose. While some fall under decoration blocks, others have different functions like crafting different items or different metal ores. This makes some blocks more valuable and harder to obtain than others. The conduit is one such block in the game.

The conduit block is a unique block similar to the elusive beacon block in the game. However, a conduit is used underwater. Like a beacon, a conduit can also apply various status effects to the player and other mobs within its vicinity. It is also known to damage hostile mobs within eight blocks around the conduit.

Everything players need to know about conduits and their uses in Minecraft

A conduit can be constructed using two rare materials. The Nautilius shell is an item that is obtained via fishing, as mob loot from the drowned mob, or by trading with the Wandering Trader mob.

Eight nautilus shells are needed in the construction of a conduit. Another ingredient required is Heart of the Sea. This item can only be acquired by locating a buried treasure chest.

When a conduit is set up and activated, players can notice the heart of the sea opening up and floating at the center of the conduit. Players in a 32-96 block radius around the structure receive the “conduit power” status effect. This status effect takes place in a specific radius around a conduit and gives the following buffs to underwater players: Water Breathing, Night Vision, and Haste.

Water Breathing allows players to eliminate or delay the drowning effect if the player runs out of bubbles. The status effect slows down the timer on the air bubbles dissipating. This status effect is great for players working on underwater builds or exploration.

Night vision is one of the most effective status effects in the game, as it provides the player with a ton of light in dark areas. The night vision effect from the conduit helps players see better underwater, which helps in combat, exploration, and building. The Haste effect helps players mine faster, which is a massive advantage as mining speed is slower underwater.

Additionally, a conduit emits a light of level 15, which is the highest amount of light a source can emit. This makes mob spawning virtually impossible near it, making areas around this structure quite safe, on land or underwater.

Edited by Srijan Sen