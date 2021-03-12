What does the Heart of the Sea do in Minecraft?

The Heart of the Sea is a very rare item in Minecraft and is only found in underwater ruins and shipwrecks. Players can feed dolphins raw fish for a better chance at finding this item.

The Heart of the Sea allows the player to craft conduits, which are necessary for players who want to create an underwater base.

Many players may go through their Minecraft playthroughs without encountering a Heart of the Sea due to their rarity. Meanwhile, the players who do obtain them usually never let them live up to their full potential.

The Heart of the Sea in Minecraft

The Heart of the Sea allows the player to craft conduits in Minecraft

The Heart of the Sea can be used to craft conduits, which provide the player with buffs while in rain or underwater.

Conduits provide players with a maximum range of 96 blocks with the following buffs:

Restores Oxygen

Provides underwater Night Vision

Increases mining speed by 16.7%

In addition to these buffs, conduits will also attack any Guardians or Drowned within an eight-block radius of the conduit.

Shown: Max range of a conduit in Minecraft

The picture above shows the max range of a conduit, which is more than enough to provide buffs for any player within a large base. Additional conduits can also be created if the range is not big enough to supply the player's whole base.

Conduits emit a light level of 15, which is the brightest in Minecraft.

Besides being used to craft a conduit, the Heart of the Sea has no other current functions in Minecraft.

