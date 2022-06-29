How to get the turtle helmet in Minecraft 1.19

Turtle Shell Helmet is a special item in Minecraft 1.19 that players can wear to gain water breathing effects or even use it to brew turtle master potions. The only downside is that they are quite tedious to craft in the game.

Although these special helmets are not the strongest in terms of protection, they provide water breathing status effects that can be quite beneficial for players when they are underwater. This article will explain how players can obtain the turtle helmet in Minecraft.

Steps to obtain the turtle helmet in Minecraft 1.19

1) Finding and breeding turtles

Finding and breeding turtles with seagrass (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

In order to craft this helmet, players will have to find turtles in the game and create a safe area for them to breed. Players must have seagrass to breed these mobs. Seagrass can be found in various bodies of water like rivers, lakes, and oceans.

These mobs will be attracted towards the player when they are holding the seagrass. When two turtles eat seagrass, they enter 'love mode' and mate with each other. After this, one of them will randomly do a digging animation on sand to find a good spot and lay eggs. Turtles can only lay eggs on sand blocks; hence, players should make sure that there are sand blocks nearby.

2) Protecting turtle eggs

Protect and wait for turtle eggs to hatch (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

After the turtle lays its eggs, they must be protected at all costs since several hostile mobs will try to destroy these eggs by stepping on them or even jumping on them. Turtle eggs are one of the most fragile blocks in the game. They are smaller than a complete block and will look like vertical cuboids with blue dots. The best way to protect them is to create a fence all around it and place torches on it so that no hostile mob spawns.

Players will have to wait for the eggs to hatch and spawn baby turtles, which can take anywhere from 4 to 5 in-game days.

3) Growing baby turtles

Baby turtle dropping scute after growing (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

In a few days, these eggs will hatch to spawn tiny baby turtles. These are the smallest mobs in the game, and they are so small that they can completely vanish if they walk on blocks like mud or soul sand and suffocate to death. Players will primarily need scutes from them. Scutes are items that these baby turtles drop when they grow into adults.

They can take up to 20 minutes to fully grow, and the process can be accelerated by 10% by feeding them seagrass.

4) Crafting turtle shell helmet

Crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

In this step, players will need five scutes in order to make one turtle shell helmet. Therefore, five baby turtles should be grown in order to obtain five of these items. Once players obtain them, they can be placed on the crafting table to create the special helmet.

