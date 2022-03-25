Top 3 ways to breathe underwater in Minecraft

In Minecraft, users can swim deep underwater and explore the aquatic world of the game. Almost half of the map is covered with water bodies like oceans, rivers, lakes, etc.

Gamers usually go underwater to find treasures and fight hostile aquatic mobs. The paramount factor that comes into play in their survival underwater is breath.

As soon as players go underwater, a bar of bubbles appears above the hunger bar, showing their remaining breath. If it finishes, they will start drowning and take damage.

Specific tasks may take a long time to finish, and users might need to find a way to breathe underwater. Luckily, the title offers several tricks and items from which they can regain their breath while being underwater.

Three great best ways to breathe underwater in Minecraft

3) Using magma blocks

Crouch and stand on the magma block (Image via Minecraft)

Magma blocks usually generate underwater in the overworld. They have a special ability to pull gamers down when they are in the water and can also hurt them if they stand on them.

However, if players crouch and stand on these blocks, they will not hurt the players and regenerate their breath.

As soon as users crouch and stand on the block, the bubble column on their hotbar will fill up. This is an excellent way to quickly get to full breath without getting out of the water.

2) Water breathing potion

Crafting the water breathing potion (Image via Minecraft)

Potions in the game help gamers in several ways, including breathing underwater. They can use these brews to normally breathe underwater for a brief moment. This water breathing potion can be brewed by combining awkward potions with pufferfish.

A normal water breathing potion gives players 3 minutes of the effect, but they can also increase this to 8 minutes by combining redstone dust with the brew on a brewing stand. This way, users can easily breathe underwater without even regenerating it constantly.

1) Using doors

Use door underwater to create air pockets (Image via Minecraft)

While this might be an unconventional way to regenerate breath underwater, it is also the most used and easiest means. Over the years, gamers have discovered that doors can be placed underwater to create a two-block tall air pocket. They can stand inside the air pocket to regain their breath.

This is best because doors are one of the easiest items to craft. Players can have loads of doors while underwater and keep placing them in several locations to never run out of breath and drown.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer