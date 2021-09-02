How to get magma blocks in Minecraft

Magma blocks can be quite annoying for Minecraft players when they're traversing the Nether or looting a ruined Nether portal. They cause damage to players standing on them and can be in the way of the gold blocks or other valuables. They do have uses, though.

Magma blocks emit a light source at light level three. They can be used to make players rise up quickly through water (useful for underwater homes and builds). They can also be used to prevent spiders from climbing upwards. Most mobs won't spawn on them and all mobs will try to avoid them.

They're also useful for traps as they will do damage to players on them. Here's how to get them.

Getting magma blocks in Minecraft

Magma blocks, which are most often found naturally in the world, can be crafted. Four magma cream will craft one magma block. Magma cream is obtained by killing magma cubes (not the smallest ones right before they die, though).

Magma Cubes will drop magma cream, four of which can be used to craft a magma block. Image via Minecraft

Magma cubes spawn in two places, primarily. The Nether is full of them, as this dimension makes almost everything inside it dangerous to players. They can also be found at ruined Nether portals as well. Magma blocks can also be generated at the bottom of ocean ravines and underwater caverns. They also sometimes generate at the bottom of underground bodies of water, regardless of if it's a ravine or not.

In order to collect them, players will need a pickaxe. They will break easily without one, but they won't drop. Any type of pickaxe will do, but the better it is the faster it will drop. A wooden pickaxe will break the magma block in .4 seconds, so there's no need to get good pickaxes for magma blocks. Diamond, Netherite and Golden pickaxes will break it in one tenth of a second, though.

