How to brew and use water breathing potion in Minecraft?

Water breathing potion is one of the most valuable potions in Minecraft. It essentially lets players breathe underwater for a much longer time. However, many new players can get confused while brewing and using it in the correct situations.

Brewing is an extensive system in the game where players can convert normal water bottles into magical liquids by adding certain items to them. Players usually go underwater to explore aquatic life and secret structures for valuable loot.

Hence, for them not to worry about breathing, they can use this magical liquid to survive.

Steps to brew and use water breathing potion in Minecraft

Brewing the potion

1) Brewing stand and awkward potion

Awkward potion (Image via Minecraft)

First, players will need to make a brewing stand with blaze rods and cobblestone to create any magical liquid. Once done, they can create an awkward potion, which is the basis of all other potions. This can be done by combining nether warts into a water bottle. This will require blaze powder, which acts as a fuel for brewing.

2) Finding pufferfish

Pufferfish (Image via Minecraft)

The next step is to find an essential item to make a water-breathing potion, i.e., pufferfish. These neutral fish can be found in warm oceans and will be pretty small at first, but as players approach them, they puff up and put poison effect if touched. Players can kill them to obtain them.

3) Combining with awkward potion

Water breathing (Image via Minecraft)

The final step is to combine the pufferfish with the awkward potion to brew the water breathing. Once brewed, the liquid will be able to give three minutes of the effect to players, which can further be extended to eight minutes when combined with redstone dust.

How to use it

Players can easily stay underwater for longer periods of time (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have the magical liquid, they can drink it to apply the effect on them, which will allow them to breathe underwater. This essentially stops the breathing bar on the HUD of the game. If players have three bubbles of breath remaining, the potion won't refill the bar but prevent it from depleting.

When players go back to the surface, the bar fills, and the effect will not let the breath decrease if the player re-enters the water body.

Players can use this when exploring underwater structures like ocean monuments, underwater ruins, shipwrecks, etc. Players don't need to worry about their breath as long as they have applied the status effect.

