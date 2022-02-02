Minecraft player builds massive ocean monument worth exploring

Ocean monuments are one of the most challenging Minecraft structures. The main issue is that it's underwater, which leads to difficulty mining (the Elder Guardian gives Mining Fatigue, too) and trouble while breathing. The mobs there don't make it easier, either.

Though the issue of breathing can be alleviated with Potions of Water Breathing, ocean monuments are still very difficult to infiltrate and loot, which is why it’s so impressive when players renovate it or turn it into a base. One Minecraft Redditor has done the same in an impressive manner.

Minecraft Redditor builds massive base out of ocean monument

One of the most difficult aspects of building an ocean monument base is removing the water. There are a couple of ways of doing this, both of which are extremely tedious.

Place a perimeter of blocks. Place blocks inside the perimeter and then mine them all, removing the water. Use sponges to soak up water, dry them and repeat the process indefinitely.

Sponges remove water (Image via Mojang)

This Redditor managed to uncover an ocean monument, although it's unclear how much time they spent.

Not only did the Minecraft player spend a ton of time uncovering the ocean monument, but they also took it a step further. Beneath the monument is another level in which a shipwreck, a beacon, and more can be found.

There's no doubt that this project has taken a very long time. It's likely that the player intends on carrying on with the task. To put it into perspective, the Redditor claims they've mined a couple million blocks for this project.

The post has been up for 10 hours and already has well over 10 thousand upvotes. It's one of the most impressive builds in recent memory and the community agrees, with many leaving awestruck comments on it.

These kinds of builds take time and effort that many players cannot even fathom. This particular ocean monument base is one of the biggest and most difficult builds to pull off, so it is deserving of all the love it has received so far.

Edited by Saman