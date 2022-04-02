Top 5 enchantments for crossbows in Minecraft

Crossbows are one of the few ranged weapons in Minecraft. These are lesser known and used by players as bows are more common and easier to use. However, crossbows are more advanced and powerful than bows and have some special enchantments that make them even better.

Enchantments are certain powerups that players can apply to their gear or items to unleash special powers from it. They can apply it to armor, tools, weapons, and more. These powerups can be applied via an enchanting table or an enchanted book. Even if crossbows are not the most used weapon in the game, with the right powerups, they can make for brilliant ranged weapons.

5 best enchantments for crossbows in Minecraft

5) Piercing

Piercing 4 (Image via Minecraft)

Piercing is a type of powerup that enables players to shoot arrows from a crossbow which can pierce through an entity and hit others standing behind them as well. It has a total of four levels and works perfectly if players are fighting a hoard of mobs (or players) as the arrow that can pierce through several entities.

This is not the most useful option if players are simply targeting one mob, as the arrow will go through it, hit the ground, and go to waste. Also, this cannot be combined with multishot powerup.

4) Unbreaking

Unbreaking 2 (Image via Minecraft)

These are some of the most common powerups that can be applied to nearly all gear, including the crossbow. This increases the overall durability of the weapon and prevents it from breaking quickly. This is a great and simple powerup that players can apply on the weapon to use for a long time.

3) Quick charge

Quick charge 3 (Image via Minecraft)

This is a great powerup that enables players to reload their weapons quicker. Usually, players prefer bows over this weapon simply because it can shoot arrows much quicker. However, if players apply quick charge level three, they can nearly reach the speed of the bow.

2) Multishot

Multishot (Image via Minecraft)

This is another great enchantment that enables these weapons to shoot multiple arrows or firework rockets from them. It only has one level and enables the weapon to shoot three projectiles at once. It is great to affect and attack an area filled with entities, as three projectiles will spread after getting shot. However, this also costs more durability points and the weapon can break faster.

These powerups cannot be combined with piercing, so players can't use both of them on the same weapon.

1) Mending

Mending (Image via Minecraft)

Mending is a treasure enchantment that cannot be found anywhere on the enchanting table. They can only be found in chest loots or in Librarian trades in the form of enchanted books. This is a special powerup as it enables weapons to repair themselves with the XP points a player collects. Instead of increasing XP level, the weapon will absorb it and repair itself, essentially making it unbreakable.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee