How to get Silence armor trim in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

Minecraft is renowned for its creative gameplay and the upcoming 1.20 update is set to expand players' ability to customize their experience with the addition of five new armor trims. These trims offer players the chance to modify their armor components and create unique armor pieces decorated with striking patterns and designs.

The five new armor trims added to the game are the Wayfinder Armor Trim, Raiser Armor Trim, Shaper Armor Trim, Host Armor Trim, and Silence Armor Trim. Each has a distinct pattern and design, giving players the ability to create armor that is truly unique and reflective of their personal style.

However, not all of these trims are easy to obtain. In fact, the Silence Armor Trim has just a one percent chance of being obtained, making it the most challenging trim to achieve. Here is how players can get their hands on it.

How can players get the Silence armor trim in Minecraft 1.20?

The addition of armor trims to Minecraft allows players to be able to further customize their already near-limitless world. However, the new Silence armor trim can be challenging to obtain. In a tweet, user kingbdogz shared that there was "only a 1% chance" of obtaining the trim via a chest in an Ancient City.

new trims got the drip



The new "Silence" armor trim to the left is now the hardest trim to get, with only a 1% chance per chest to spawn in Ancient Cities. Definitely gonna be a challenge to get! new trims got the dripThe new "Silence" armor trim to the left is now the hardest trim to get, with only a 1% chance per chest to spawn in Ancient Cities. Definitely gonna be a challenge to get! https://t.co/FZARpc63tk

Because of how hard it is for players to locate and conquer the Ancient City, finding this armor trim will be a pinnacle for those who want to show off their wealth in the game.

To have the best chance of obtaining this armor trim, you will need to spend a lot of time prowling around the Deep Dark and Ancient Cities, avoiding the Warden and searching for chests. However, the payoff will definitely be worth it.

Some changes were made to existing trims in the latest snapshot

Players can apply the armor trims they find via the smithing table (Image via Minecraft)

In addition to the new armor trims, changes were also made to existing trims in the game. For example, the Dune Armor Trim now has a new pattern and smithing template icon, while the Sentry Armor Trim has returned to its original pattern. These changes are a testament to the game's commitment to constantly improving and updating the player experience.

To create armor with armor trim smithing templates, you must use a smithing table. You'll need to set up a template, an armor piece, and a mineral or ingot on the table to create your armor.

The template used determines the design of the trim, while the material used determines the color of the trim.

Armor trims will make your avatar feel more unique

Apply armor trims using the smithing table (Image via Minecraft)

Overall, the addition of new armor trims is a significant cosmetic update for Minecraft. The game has always been about creating and exploring, and these trims provide players with even more opportunities to customize their experience.

The fact that some of these trims are challenging to obtain only adds to the excitement and motivation of players to experiment with different combinations and templates to create their dream armor in Minecraft.

