10 best Minecraft ancient city seeds (2024)

Minecraft's ancient cities are eerie underground structures covered in sculk and protected by the Warden, but many players still seek them out for the loot they offer. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to find the right world seed to give players a chance to find one or more ancient cities quickly. Once prepared, fans will have plenty of city spelunking options.

Even though Minecraft's Java and Bedrock Editions have different means of generating world seeds, players can still find excellent ones that offer ancient city access on either edition. Just by punching a string of a few digits into the seed generator, fans can save a ton of time looking around for ancient cities underground.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

10 of the best Minecraft seeds for finding ancient cities

1) Ancient City Stronghold (Java Snapshot 24w03b)

Every so often, Minecraft's ancient cities intersect with other structures (Image via AverageChaos-1341/Reddit)

While this seed's ancient city is a long distance from the spawn point, some Minecraft fans may still want to seek it out anyway. At the approximate coordinates of (X: -3,836 Z: -3,036) and (X: -3,800 Y: -51 Z: -3,016), players can find an intersected ancient city and stronghold combination, which is an interesting occurrence.

If that wasn't enough, fans can also find a collection of additional ancient cities not far from this structure combination at the following coordinates:

X: -4,056 Y: -51 Z: -3,064

X: -4,504 Y: -51 Z: -2,936

X: -4,824 Y: -51 Z: -3,320

X: -4,072 Y: -51 Z: -3,592

2) Closer Ancient City Stronghold Combo (-4110508148878184013, Java 1.20.4)

This ancient city/stronghold combo is a bit closer to the Minecraft seed's spawn (Image via Spiritual-Morning847/Reddit)

If Minecraft fans like the idea of a stronghold and ancient city combination but would prefer if it was a bit closer to the spawn point, this Java Edition seed might help. From the spawn point, players can head to approximately (X: 988 Y: -29 Z: -1141) to find an end portal within a stronghold, with an ancient city resting outside of the portal chambers.

The stronghold even possesses an exposed library that's relatively safe from sculk blocks, so players won't have to worry much about the Warden while they're picking through it.

3) The Badlands Cluster (-3684440795459924942, Bedrock 1.20.6)

This Minecraft seed's northern badlands carry some ancient secrets (Image via Additional_Bit4805/Reddit)

If Minecraft fans don't mind making a bit of a trip, they can find a sizable badlands biome in the north of this seed, complete with six ancient cities to explore. Even better, there are several villages worth checking out along the way, so players can plunder some loot chests en route to their ancient city excursion.

Ancient City Coordinates

X: -264 Y: -51 Z: -4,184

X: 200 Y: -51 Z: -4,504

X: 488 Y: -51 Z: -4,808

X: -344 Y: -51 Z: -4,808

X: 216 Y: -51 Z: -4,936

X: 168 Y: -51 Z: -5,272

Village Coordinates

X: -312 Z: -216

X: 264 Z: -760

X: 712 Z: 248

X: 1,432 Z: -456

X: 1,784 Z: -344

X: 264 Z: -760

4) Trial Chamber/Ancient City Combo (695073197, Java 1.20.4 with Experimental Features Enabled)

Trial chambers and ancient cities intersecting is a bit of a rarity in Minecraft (Image via Albert_Kan/Reddit)

If players have their 1.21 update Experimental Features enabled, they can find a particularly interesting combination of structures in this seed. At the approximate coordinates of (X: 112 Y: -25 Z: -304), they will find an ancient city intersecting with one of the new Minecraft trial chamber structures. This certainly makes for a dangerous structure combination, considering the challenge of trial chambers.

Fortunately, although they're combined in this seed, the trial chamber and the ancient city are pretty self-contained, so players shouldn't expect any sculk shriekers popping up in the chambers.

5) The High Isle (-3659344165812520857, Java 1.20.4)

The cliff-like island in this Minecraft seed has multiple structures to check out (Image via MZEEN1367/Reddit)

Sometimes, Minecraft churns out a seed that combines awesome terrain with multiple structures, and that's the case with this seed. At roughly (X: 72 Z: 280), players can find a tall island complete with a woodland mansion, but that's just the beginning. A ruined portal can be found at (X: 168 Z: 88), and an ancient city is embedded in the terrain at (X: 88 Y: -51 Z: 152).

If that wasn't enough, Minecraft fans can also find a shipwreck off the island's coast at (X: 280 Z: 88) and a warm ocean ruin cluster at (X: 376 Z: 88) in case they're hunting for sniffer eggs.

6) A Cursed Cluster (-8615277279852606499, Bedrock 1.20.6)

This Minecraft seed's ancient city will be a fight to get to (Image via MZEEN1367/Reddit)

If Minecraft fans enjoy their combat, this seed might be fine-tuned for them. A stone's throw from the spawn at (X: 104 Z: 120), players will find a woodland mansion directly adjacent to a pillager outpost and an abandoned village. However, that's just the beginning, as an ancient city also rests underneath this structure cluster at (X: 104 Y: -51 Z: 88).

Though some players can still reach the ancient city without getting into a conflict with the nearby pillagers, others might want to conquer the outpost, village, and mansion first before heading underground.

7) Ancient City Spawn (565535403532980236, Bedrock 1.20.6)

Minecraft fans will find quite a challenge when they load up this seed (Image via Ibxtoycat/Reddit)

Players who can't wait to explore an ancient city can find one right at the beginning of this Bedrock Edition seed because it's the spawn point. This obviously presents a massive challenge, as players will have to navigate the ancient city and ultimately escape it without the opportunity to collect basic resources, tools, and weapons/armor.

Exploring this ancient city in Minecraft won't be easy, but some players are willing to take up this seed for the challenge anyway.

8) The Five Cities and Villages (-6793297005419011692, Bedrock 1.20.6)

Five ancient cities and multiple villages await Minecraft fans in this seed (Image via Mojang)

Complete with five ancient cities and more than a few villages to check out near the spawn point, this Minecraft seed offers some help getting players started before they dive into the deep dark biome. The villages should provide a relatively safe refuge and plenty of items to get fans started. From there, they can head to the various ancient cities near the spawn when they're ready.

Ancient City Coordinates

X: -680 Y: -51 Z: 120

X: -248 Y: -51 Z: 872

X: -984 Y: -51 Z: 840

X: -664 Y: -51 Z: 1,256

X: -280 Y: -51 Z: 1,256

Village Coordinates

X: -872 Z: 184

X: 248 Z: -216

X: 760 Z: -504

X: -920 Z: -392

X: -1,944 Z: 152

9) Near-Instant Ancient City Access (986324898918317848, Bedrock 1.20.6)

The ancient city in this seed is an incredibly short distance from the spawn (Image via Mojang)

For players who want to find an ancient city right away but don't want to spawn in it, this Minecraft seed offers an alternative. From the spawn point, players only need to take a few steps and dig down to (X: 56 Y: -51 Z: 104) to find an ancient city. This helps ensure that fans can get their feet under them before heading down into the deep dark.

If players don't mind making a short trip in the opposite direction, they will find a taiga village at (X: -376 Z: -248) for a few extra supplies and some shelter if needed.

10) A Village With Secrets (6865341867332229954, Bedrock 1.20.6)

This humble village holds a deep dark secret underneath (Image via Mojang)

Sometimes, deep dark biomes and ancient cities can pop up in some strange places. This seed has an ancient city buried beneath a humble plains village at (X: 888 Z: -248). Do the villagers on the surface know the dangers that lie underneath their homes? If they did, they might be a bit more concerned in their day-to-day dealings, or maybe they do know and simply don't care.

Whatever the case, a village/ancient city combination (with the city resting underneath the village) at (X: 856 Y: -51 Z: -232) is a solid one for loot, if nothing else. The cherry grove biome nearby at (X: 840 Z: -535) is also a plus.