Minecraft player shares the safest way to explore Ancient City

The ancient city was initially introduced in Minecraft 1.19, known as The Wild Update, as the most frightening place to explore in the entire Overworld. It stands as one of the largest structures to be added, where players can discover a plethora of sculk blocks and growth.

A Reddit user named TEH_skipper recently shared a clip in which they removed all the sculk growth in an ancient city in a way that no one had anticipated. In this article, we explore how a Redditor significantly improved the safety of ancient city exploration in a surprising manner.

Minecraft Redditor employs TNT to explore the ancient city

Sculk blocks can be quite troublesome to handle in Minecraft since they are the trigger for summoning the warden, specifically through the sculk sensor and the sculk shrieker.

The shrieker emits an eerie sound when activated by a sculk sensor, which, in turn, is triggered when a player interacts with the block or generates vibrations by their actions.

Minecraft player dropping TNT blocks (Image via Mojang)

For a long time, Reddit has served as a platform for players to share their ideas and amusing in-game experiences. Reddit user TEH_skipper shared a video of themselves air-dropping TNT blocks into the ancient city to clear out the sculk growth

This laborious yet clever approach has made the ancient city an easier place to explore, as the warden can no longer be summoned due to the absence of sculk blocks.

However, those attempting to replicate this technique in the game should know that sculk blocks can regrow if a mob dies within an eight-block radius of a sculk catalyst block.

Bearing this fact in mind, for those who are willing to invest a considerable amount of time, this unconventional technique may actually prove to be a practical way of exploring an ancient city.

Other player's reactions

A Reddit user shared their experience, noting that this technique didn't succeed for them because some of the sculk sensors were close enough to detect them placing stone blocks to stand on. Another user suggested using wool instead of stone, as wool doesn't emit vibrations when placed.

Another user named DingoniCraft expressed concern about TNT blocks potentially destroying loot chests. While it's true that TNT can cause chests to explode, the loot inside remains intact and is dropped onto the ground.

As long as the player refrains from dropping additional TNT at the same location, which serves no purpose, the loot will remain safe.

Redditor TheOOFliabilty pointed out that this technique bears a resemblance to the overall gameplay style of Payday 2, a first-person shooter video game renowned for its aggressive gameplay.

Reddit user sned_memes shared their perspective on this method, expressing that the loot found in Minecraft's ancient cities didn't appear valuable enough to justify the trouble of using TNT blocks while also having a totem and elytra equipped for emergency escapes.