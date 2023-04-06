How to download Minecraft 1.20 snapshot 23w14a

After Minecraft had some fun for April Fools' Day, business as usual continued in the lead-up to the 1.20 Trails & Tales update. To that end, Mojang released the latest Java snapshot with version 23w14a.

As the studio stated in March, most of the snapshots and Bedrock Edition previews released before the 1.20 update will focus on bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

In this Java Edition snapshot, tweaks were made to sculk blocks as well as the interaction between enchanting tables and bookcases. There is also a revamped Java Edition logo with a new Trails & Tales-themed panorama. Additionally, a few feature additions were thrown in for good measure.

If Minecraft fans want to update their version of Java to this snapshot, they can do so quite easily, thanks to the game's official launcher.

Steps to update to and play Minecraft: Java Edition snapshot 23w14a

Thanks to the advent of the Minecraft Launcher, players can quickly and easily update to the latest version of Java Edition with just a few clicks of a mouse.

However, if players haven't already downloaded the launcher, they'll need to do so via Minecraft.net or the Microsoft Store application on Windows PCs. Once the application is installed, they can switch between the stable builds of Java Edition and the snapshot betas with the greatest ease, thanks to the launcher's UI.

Here's how you can access Java Edition 23w14a via the Minecraft Launcher:

After downloading and installing the official launcher, open the program. Select Java Edition on the sidebar on the left side of the window. On the right side of the window, you'll find a green Play/Install button, depending on whether the game has been installed yet. To the left of that button, you'll find a small menu with an arrow that typically reads "Latest Release." Click on this to open a dropdown menu. In the dropdown menu, click the "Latest Snapshot" option. Click the Install/Play button. The launcher will automatically install the needed assets as long as you have a connection to the internet. Once the download is completed, the latest Java snapshot should open, and you can enjoy the game.

That's all there is to it. Whether Minecraft players use the launcher via a direct download or from the Microsoft Store, it should allow them to download and play the snapshot in just a few moments.

Furthermore, the launcher keeps track of the latest Java Edition snapshots each time they are implemented by Mojang. This means players can return to the launcher and use it to play the latest snapshot whenever they debut.

The launcher can also let players install the Preview Program for Bedrock Edition using incredibly similar steps. Though Java's snapshots and Bedrock's previews have their differences, they tend to release content and implement changes along the same lines.

However, at times, Bedrock's preview can be a bit behind when it comes to new features and major additions. Be that as it may, players can access both beta programs simultaneously thanks to the launcher.

