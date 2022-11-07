Mojang reveals new YouTube series called 'Around the Minecraft World in 80 Biomes'

On November 6, 2022, Mojang Studios announced that Minecraft fans will receive a new monthly web series: 'Around the Minecraft World in 80 Biomes'. Each month, the series narrator and their companion Marilla will provide backstories on the game's biomes.

According to the official trailer, the story follows the exploits of an ex-Mojang employee who aims to sabotage the in-game world by releasing a mob into the game named Mobbo, who previously appeared in the Dungeons spin-off game.

The unusual mob has caused plenty of destruction throughout the Overworld, and only the narrator and Marilla can stop him. As the duo explores the Overworld, they'll reveal behind-the-scenes information on Minecraft's various biomes. With that in mind, here's what's known so far about the Minecraft web series.

'Around the Minecraft World in 80 Biomes': Everything known so far

Various biomes will be analyzed over the course of the web series (Image via Mojang)

Not much was divulged by Mojang in the new series' initial trailer, but a couple of things have certainly been confirmed. 'Around the Minecraft World in 80 Biomes' will feature a serialized overarching story as the narrator and Marilla attempt to stop Mobbo's evil deeds. Along the way, the duo will receive developer-sourced information on how the game's many biomes were created and implemented.

With so many in-game biomes to cover, the web series should proceed for quite some time. That said, it's unclear whether each and every biome will be covered or if new ones that are released during the show's tenure will be addressed.

The trailer simply shows the narrator and Marilla exploring various parts of the world, the former battling hostile mobs, and some unusual builds presumably built by Mobbo himself.

Perhaps in the next few weeks, Mojang will unveil additional details surrounding 'Around the Minecraft World in 80 Biomes'. However, it's just as likely that the developers will keep quiet and allow the first episode of the series to give fans an idea of what to expect.

Any relevant information will likely come in via the game's official YouTube channel. That said, fans of the world's most popular sandbox title may just have to wait until the series' pilot episode releases.

For the time being, patience is a virtue for Minecraft lovers. Regardless of whether new information is unveiled before the first episode airs, fans will likely be happy to catch a new slew of content arriving each month for the foreseeable future.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes