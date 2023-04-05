Minecraft 1.20 snapshot 23w14a patch notes: Sculk block improvements, added Trails & Tales panorama, and more

After releasing this year's April Fools' joke snapshot, Minecraft developers have released a new one for Java Edition. As the last 1.20 snapshot came with bug fixes for the features that were released previously, this release will feature new changes for existing components, including the main menu. Java Edition players can try this new 1.20 snapshot 23w14a snapshot by directly downloading it from the official Minecraft launcher.

That can be done by enabling the snapshots option in the installations tab. Bedrock players, on the other hand, can expect a beta update with similar features to be released very soon.

Minecraft Java Edition snapshot 23w14a official patch notes

slicedlime 💙💛 @slicedlime Time for a new Minecraft logo and menu background - here's snapshot 23w14a! minecraft.net/article/minecr… Time for a new Minecraft logo and menu background - here's snapshot 23w14a! minecraft.net/article/minecr…

The latest snapshot brings changes to the previously announced calibrated sculk sensor block. Additionally, the other sculk blocks already in the game are being subjected to a few alterations. Moreover, many new technical changes have been made in this snapshot, and a fresh main menu background featuring the Cherry Groves biome has been added.

New main menu background (Image via Mojang)

Here is the detailed list of changes made in Minecraft snapshot 23w14a:

Replaceable blocks no longer block the connection between bookshelves and enchanting tables.

The new room of the desert temples has more of its roof collapsed, and one block of Suspicious Sand is always visible in the top layer.

The Minecraft: Java Edition logo has been updated.

A Trails & Tales panorama has been made for the main menu background.

Sculk shrieker and sensor:

Water-logging them will now silence their shriek sounds.

Added to the Redstone Blocks tab in the creative menu.

Two changes have been made to both calibrated and regular sculk sensors:

They strongly power the block they are placed on. The default redstone output has been modified to be more reliable for distance calculations.

Calibrated sculk sensor:

Has an active cooldown of 1 second instead of 2 seconds.

Detects vibrations up to 16 blocks away instead of 8 blocks.

Accepts signals into the calibration input side more consistently with other Redstone components.

Main technical changes:

Signs with click commands can now be interacted with even if the Sign is not waxed

A new loot table function called reference has been added.

Support for Quick Play has been added.

The resource pack version is now 14.

The server & port arguments have been removed as their functionality has been replaced by Quick Play.

As its release date gets closer, a bunch of features have been revealed for the Trails & Tales update; it is highly unlikely that any new content will be released in upcoming snapshots or betas.

