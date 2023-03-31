How to download Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview 1.19.80.23

The latest entry in Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's Preview Program was released on March 30, 2023. It makes a few small bug fixes, a flying mode tweak, and adds a wishlist feature to the in-game marketplace.

By most comparisons, this beta is hardly the most ground-breaking. However, given that recent Bedrock previews have added a ton of content that will be released in the 1.20 Trails & Tales update, Mojang is likely shoring up the game's code and fixing bugs to address issues before the major update's launch.

Regardless, preview 1.19.80.23 is the latest version of Minecraft Bedrock in the ongoing betas. It is worth getting in order to receive the benefits of bug fixes and the in-game marketplace wishlist.

How to update to Minecraft Bedrock 1.19.80.23 on all compatible devices

The latest Minecraft Bedrock preview update is currently available on Xbox, Windows 10/11, and iOS/Android mobile devices. Players who have access to Bedrock Edition via Xbox Game Pass on a console or PC can also access the preview, thanks to its own specific app within the Game Pass library.

However, each platform has a slightly different process for installing and updating the preview, so it's worth examining each one specifically.

Steps to install Bedrock Preview on Windows 10/11

The simplest way to access the preview on a PC is to use the official launcher, which can be found at Minecraft.net. By tapping the "Get Minecraft" button, you can select your PC platform and download the game launcher to install it via .exe file. Once the launcher is installed, open it and log in with your Microsoft account data if required. Then, select Windows 10 Edition on the left side of the window. Above the splash art to the right, click on the "Preview" tab. Click on the green "Install" button and choose where to install Minecraft Preview to complete the process. After a quick download, the install button should change to a play button, and you can enjoy the preview. Pressing the "Play" button will also allow you to automatically update to the latest available preview when it is released in the future.

Steps to install Bedrock Preview on Xbox

From your console dashboard or the Xbox Game Pass library, open your search function and enter "Minecraft Preview." If you have already purchased Bedrock Edition or have an active Game Pass subscription, you should be able to download the preview for free. Open the store page for the preview app. On the preview's store page, simply select the "Download" button on your dashboard and/or Game Pass library. Open the preview app and enjoy.

Steps to install Bedrock Preview on Android

Search for the game on the Google Play Store and open the store page. Scroll down the store page until you find a section titled "Join the Beta" and tap the join link underneath. Your game app should begin to update automatically. After it finishes, open the game. You should be able to play in the latest preview version.

Steps to install Bedrock Preview on iOS

Head to the URL https://testflight.apple.com/join/qC1ZnReJ to join Apple's Testflight Program. Signups occasionally fill up quickly, so you may have to wait until inactive accounts are removed. After signing up for the Testflight Program, your game app should begin the update process. If not, open the app store and check for updates to be sure. Once the update process is completed, you can open the game and enjoy. Keep in mind that you'll need to sign in once per month to avoid getting removed from Testflight.

That's all there is to it. Once the preview has been installed, it will attempt to update automatically to the latest version each time it is opened. As long as players keep it installed or have an active Game Pass subscription, they can continue to enjoy Minecraft's Bedrock Preview as much as they'd like.

