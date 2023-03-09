How to download Minecraft preview 1.19.80.20

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest preview was released today, and there's plenty to be excited about. Many experimental features have been added to allow players to test implementations in update 1.20, and dozens of bug fixes have also been made.

Mojang has had a few problems providing Bedrock's recent previews on all compatible platforms. However, the 1.19.80.20 is readily available on all platforms with access to Bedrock Preview. This includes Windows 10, Xbox consoles, and mobile devices.

For fans who may not be familiar with how to download and install Minecraft Preview, it doesn't hurt to brush up on the steps.

The process of installing Minecraft Preview only takes a few moments with a good connection. Players can spend more time playing and less time worrying about installations or updates.

Steps to download and install Minecraft Bedrock preview 1.19.80.20 on each compatible platform

Windows 10 users can easily access Minecraft Preview with the official launcher (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to the continued efforts at Mojang, accessing the Minecraft Preview program is easier than it has ever been.

The pre-existing beta system is obsolete. However, this isn't a bad thing, as the preview program has become incredibly intuitive and useful. Many devices that are compatible with Bedrock Edition also update the preview application automatically. This means players won't have to worry about manually updating to the latest preview version each time one goes live.

Downloading on Windows 10

Open the official game launcher on PC. If you haven't installed it yet, you can find its installation package at Minecraft.net. In the launcher, select Bedrock Edition from the tab on the left, then select the Preview tab at the top of the launcher's splash art. Click the green install button. After the download completes, Bedrock Edition should open, but it will do so in the preview. Additionally, if you have Xbox Game Pass for PC, you can open the Xbox app, search for Minecraft Preview, and select to download it within the Xbox Game Pass library.

Downloading on Xbox One and Series X|S

On your dashboard or the main screen of Xbox Game Pass, open your search function and search for Minecraft Preview. Open the game's store page and download it to your dashboard. Once the download is complete, you can open the app just like you would open the base game.

Downloading on Android

Head to the Google Play Store and search for the game's store page. Scroll down on the store page until you find a section marked "Join the Beta" and choose to opt in via the join link on the page. It can take a few minutes for the sign-up process to complete. When it does, your game app will begin updating to the latest version of the preview. After the download is finished, simply open the game and enjoy.

Downloading on iOS

Head over to https://testflight.apple.com/join/qC1ZnReJ and sign up for Apple's Testflight Program. Depending on how many players are currently signed up for this app beta, you may have to wait to sign up until inactive accounts have been removed. Otherwise, join the program with your Apple credentials. Normally, after signing up for the game's Testflight, it will automatically update. If it doesn't, head to the App Store and search for the game's store page to update manually. You must remain active and log in at least once per month to ensure the Testflight program doesn't remove you from preview access.

As long as fans have a legal copy of Bedrock Edition and a Microsoft login, they should be able to access and play the preview quickly and easily.

The methods outlined above will also work fine for all future Bedrock Edition previews and betas that are released, with no strings attached.

