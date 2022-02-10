How to participate in Minecraft Preview Phase 2 on Xbox

The Minecraft Beta program has been a staple of the game’s testing process for over a decade. Java Edition has its own testing branch or experimental stage that is released in the form of various “Snapshot” versions of the game. This is then followed by the “pre-release” system, which goes over the game one last time before the official update or patch is released.

The game’s Bedrock Edition, however, has always depended on the beta program to identify and reveal any bugs, glitches, inconsistencies, or absences it may find within the game. Up until now, players have had to install the Beta program into their existing copy of Minecraft Bedrock.

Josh Mulanax @JORAX79



aka.ms/PreviewWindows Happy Wednesday! Minecraft Preview is NOW available on Windows for all players who own the Bedrock version of Minecraft there. You can install by visiting the below link (you may have to refresh the page once for the "Install" button to appear) Happy Wednesday! Minecraft Preview is NOW available on Windows for all players who own the Bedrock version of Minecraft there. You can install by visiting the below link (you may have to refresh the page once for the "Install" button to appear)aka.ms/PreviewWindows

Players have always been advised by Mojang to back up their current saves, as the possibility of bugs and glitches being present is quite high. However, this is soon going to change.

Minecraft Preview is a brand new take on the Beta system by Mojang. It was announced around a week ago, and is an entirely new application that will allow players to separate their beta testing worlds from their official worlds on the game’s live build. It will allow players to test new features for the game and keep the current version on the same device.

This article will go over the release of the application on Xbox and how players can access it.

Minecraft Preview: How to join Phase Two on Xbox?

Overview

Dubbed as an “evolution” of the Beta program, Minecraft Preview is set to expand the boundaries of Bedrock Edition to more platforms. While an exact release date has not been announced by Mojang, they do hint that it will be released soon.

With Minecraft 1.19: The Wild update on its way to be released this year, Bedrock players are sure to be anxious about trying the newest patches of the game. Meanwhile, the Beta program is still in effect on many platforms like Windows, Android, and Xbox. However, when the Preview application is released, it is set to take over and essentially help discontinue the Beta program.

Klobrille @klobrille



Minecraft Preview is a separate game you can play without impacting your standard Bedrock experience. Used for testing new features early.



news.xbox.com/en-us/2022/02/… XGS Mojang Studios announces Minecraft Preview, a new Minecraft playtest environment available to Xbox Insiders.Minecraft Preview is a separate game you can play without impacting your standard Bedrock experience. Used for testing new features early. XGS Mojang Studios announces Minecraft Preview, a new Minecraft playtest environment available to Xbox Insiders.Minecraft Preview is a separate game you can play without impacting your standard Bedrock experience. Used for testing new features early.news.xbox.com/en-us/2022/02/… https://t.co/q024JzXpGq

In a recent blog update from Mojang, they stated that the Preview program is now available for every player that is a part of the Xbox Insider Program. Xbox Insider is like a beta branch for Xbox. This is deliberately being done before the release of the Preview Program, as Mojang wants to test out the migration of player worlds to the new application.

This will be done in two phases. Mojang will act as the mediator between the players and the new application. Phase One is available right now, while Phase Two will be available once enough players have completed Phase One.

Josh Mulanax @JORAX79



aka.ms/PreviewFAQ Happy Monday - Minecraft Preview is now available to test out on Xbox! It can be found in the Xbox Insiders program, and the FAQ has been updated with this info. Please note this is not the final release but is more of a preview of... Preview. Happy Monday - Minecraft Preview is now available to test out on Xbox! It can be found in the Xbox Insiders program, and the FAQ has been updated with this info. Please note this is not the final release but is more of a preview of... Preview.aka.ms/PreviewFAQ

Phase Two will initially see a smaller, randomly selected group go for Phase Two testing. Once Mojang collects enough data from this group, Phase Two will be open to all players. Therefore, Phase Two of this process requires Phase One to be completed.

The Specifics:

Phase One will have players import their worlds from their purchased copy of the game to a temporary or “placeholder” application representing the Preview program.

Phase Two will involve Mojang themselves copying the players’ worlds and moving them to the brand new Preview application.

Mojang’s primary purpose by following this two-pronged approach is to ensure that players can move their accounts and worlds freely between the main game and the Preview program.

Steps to join the Preview program as an Xbox Insider

Navigate to the Xbox Insider Hub application

Click on Previews, and then Minecraft Preview

Click on Join

Once the player's registration is complete (the "Pending" option goes away), they will be redirected to the Microsoft Store, from where they can download the Preview Application.

Navigate to the "Activities" tab inside the Insiders Application and complete the “Import Minecraft Worlds” quest. This will enroll them into Phase One.

Some interesting facts about the Preview Program on Xbox include that the Preview application is only available for Xbox players right now. Also, players do not need to own the base game in order to participate in the Insiders Program.

Edited by R. Elahi