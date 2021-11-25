How to download and install Minecraft addons on Xbox One

Minecraft is a game that is distributed on many different platforms. From Windows to mobile and PlayStation 4, each platform has its own version or “edition” of Minecraft. Each version has its own set of tweaks which can be applied in the form of mods, shaders, etc.

While Minecraft: Java Edition has modding, shaders, and resource packs in its arsenal, Minecraft Bedrock has add-ons available for it.

Add-ons can bring life to Minecraft Bedrock’s world by changing the behavior and textures of certain items, mobs and blocks in the game. They serve as replacements for mods in each of the different versions of Minecraft Bedrock by altering or adding new types of sounds, mobs, and features to the game.

This article will tell players how to download and install Minecraft add-ons for the Xbox One console.

Minecraft addons on Xbox One: Steps to download and install

Downloading addons from the internet

Navigate to the Microsoft Store and install the MC Addons application. Open the Microsoft Edge application/browser from the Xbox main menu. Navigate to mcpedl.com, which is one of the best websites for mods and addons for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Navigate to the “Mods” tab and select “Addons”. Choose the required addon and select one of the download links given under “Downloads”. Follow the on-screen instructions and download the mod, the default location for which is the “Downloads” folder within the Xbox.

Installing addons into Minecraft

Navigate to the MC Addons application from the Xbox main menu. Click on “import” on the top right of the screen. This will open various folders within Xbox. Navigate to the downloads folder. Click on the downloaded addon’s file. This will install the addon into the MC Addons application. Open Minecraft. Click on “Play”, then press either the “Create new” button to test the addons in a new world or the “edit” symbol next to an existing world. Navigate to the “Addons” tab, below which players can see the “Resource packs” and “Behaviour packs” options. All installed and active addons can be seen in this area.

Add-ons can act like a breath of fresh air for Minecraft on Xbox One. Since Xbox One consoles use methods similar to the other versions in the Bedrock edition, the methods of downloading and installing add-ons are fairly simple. The steps to be followed are also quite similar while downloading add-ons for Minecraft Pocket Edition or on other platforms like Nintendo Switch, mobile, and even PlayStation 4.

