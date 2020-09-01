5 best Minecraft seeds for PS4

When playing Minecraft on PS4, knowing a few seeds that can set you up for the rest of the game might prove to be of great help. Whether you’re a miner, an adventurer, a builder, or merely a survivalist, you do need the best of resources in order to play the game. And what better way to make sure that you spawn at a great location?

There are several Minecraft seeds that players keep finding and posting in forums to let others know. We have compiled our top 5 picks for the best Minecraft seeds for PS4 right here to help you on your way to a new adventure.

Five best Minecraft seeds for PS4

1) Mesa Biome and Village at Spawn

Seed Code: -2109369554

Mesa Biome (Image credits: McBedrock.com)

This incredibly useful seed helps you spawn pretty close to a village, where you can set yourself up well with the iron armor and swords at the blacksmith. If you move away from the village, you can spot a few different biomes, including forest and mesa.

If you dig straight down at 114,12,-463, then you can find a cluster of 8 diamonds, all ready for the plucking. Find out more in this video of the seed.

2) Survival Island

Seed Code: -2109231493

Survival Island (Image credits: Minecraft-seeds.net)

Everyone loves a good old survival island spawn to live out their Castaway fantasies, albeit without the trusty ball named Wilson. If you’re up for a survival challenge, then this small island seed is the perfect one for you.

You spawn on a relatively smaller island with a few trees to help you get the necessary gear. If you move to one side of the island, amongst the sugar canes, you will find a monument that can give you a lot of resources to fuel your game.

3) Rare Stronghold

Seed Code: -284175251

Stronghold (Image credits: Minecraft Seeds)

This might be a really great seed for people who love trying speedruns in Minecraft. When you spawn in this world, you can easily find the cave entrance that will lead you to the stronghold at 149, 70, 1499.

The stronghold itself is pretty loaded with useful stuff, like two libraries in which you can find six enchanted books. It also already has five eyes of Ender ready so that your hunt for Endermen is a bit relaxed.

4) Temple and Ravine at spawn

Seed Code: -194699705

Desert Ravine (Image credits: Reddit)

Temple and Ravine is another beneficial seed that lands you right near a temple that is loaded with some handy loot. When you move away from the temple, you will also come across a ravine right in the middle of the desert biome.

The ravine is treacherous, but if you go on looking, you can find a few precious ores inside. Lastly, there’s also a village right next to the ravine in the desert biome, with a few more resources to help you with your Minecraft game.

5) Shipwreck, Witch Hut, and Swamp Biome

Seed Code: 2379729

Temple at spawn (Image credits: Reddit)

This Minecraft seed helps you spawn near a rather resource-rich spot, with a shipwreck, a witch’s hut, and two villages with three blacksmiths each, all within a few hundred blocks from the spawn.

You can also spot a ruined portal and a shipwreck at the location. Once you explore a little, you will find the two villages that have three blacksmiths each, full of resources.