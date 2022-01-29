How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.20.21 beta version

The Minecraft Bedrock beta got its 1.18.20.21 update two days ago, on January 29. The update brings some changes and additions to the game, which can be tested and experienced by the community to get a feel for features that might soon make it to the main build of the game.

Bedrock is one of the staples of the game's current scene. While Java Edition is the undisputed king of Minecraft editions on PC, Bedrock edition reigns over on the console and mobile versions of the game. This comes from smaller file sizes and a plethora of additional features like items and achievements.

The new beta update brings a tweak to the frog mob that includes some behavioral and animation changes, renaming the "Frog Egg'' to "Frog Spawn'' and a bigger hitbox for Tadpoles.

This article will guide players through downloading or participating in the Bedrock 1.18.20.21 beta version. The update is only available on Xbox, Windows and Android versions.

Minecraft Bedrock 1.18.20.21 beta version: Steps to participate in or download

Oleg Kozitsyn @Volgar



If you see the “Switch to new UI” button when you go to the Create New World screen, you’re in luck! Be sure to leave feedback at It’s happening, my dears! The Thursday #Minecraft beta offers the next new UI screen to try (on some platforms).If you see the “Switch to new UI” button when you go to the Create New World screen, you’re in luck! Be sure to leave feedback at aka.ms/MCCreateNewWor… . ’Til later! It’s happening, my dears! The Thursday #Minecraft beta offers the next new UI screen to try (on some platforms).If you see the “Switch to new UI” button when you go to the Create New World screen, you’re in luck! Be sure to leave feedback at aka.ms/MCCreateNewWor…. ’Til later! https://t.co/gYDqwM5cMU

Xbox One and Windows players can access the beta using the Xbox Insider Hub application. Players on Android can opt-in and out of the beta using the game's page on the Google Play Store. To opt-in for the beta on Xbox One and Windows, players can follow the steps given below:

Players must first sign in to their Microsoft account.

Launch the Xbox Insider Hub application.

Go to "Insider content", and then "Minecraft" (Xbox One) or Minecraft for Windows 10 (Windows 10).

Click on the "join" button.

The player will be enrolled in the insider program, and "pending" will appear in the Xbox Insider Hub app.

Once the "pending" option has gone, download the game from the Microsoft store, or launch the game using the game's launcher.

Click to update when prompted.

To opt-out of the beta on Xbox One and Windows, players can follow the steps given below:

Launch the Xbox Insider Hub application. The account used should be the same one as the one logged in.

Navigate to Insider content", and then " (Xbox One) or Minecraft for Windows 10 (Windows 10) again.

Click on "Manage"

Click on the radio button and select "unenroll (leave this preview".

Click on "Done".

Wait for the unenrollment to complete. This typically takes from 30-60 minutes.

Remove and reinstall Minecraft.

A significant new addition to the 1.18.20.21 beta update is the updated and improved parity, allowing the same 64-bit seeds for the Java and Bedrock Editions. However, one of the biggest highlights of the update is the overhaul of the "Create New World" screen. The new design has been well received from players. YouTuber wattles' immediate reaction to the menu screen was, "I think I'm in love".

Edited by Yasho Amonkar