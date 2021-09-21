New Minecraft 1.18 Bedrock beta brings seed parity with Java snapshot

Last week's Minecraft Bedrock beta was a big win for players wanting parity between the Bedrock and Java editions. Players can now find a similar world generation with the same seed on both the Java and Bedrock Edition.

Minecraft Java Edition is created with Java language, whereas Bedrock uses C++ language. Due to this, both editions have many exclusive features that are not available in the other one. Along with other features, the same seeds also generated different worlds in Java and Bedrock Edition.

Alexander Torstling @atorstling Who discovered the beta improved seed parity first? Who discovered the beta improved seed parity first?

Finding unique world seeds is much easier in Java than in Bedrock Edition. Due to this, the Bedrock community always complained about Java having great seeds. Anyway, Minecraft developers have taken a huge step towards seed parity in the latest Minecraft beta.

Minecraft developers are working towards seed parity between Java and Bedrock Edition

Henrik Kniberg @henrikkniberg We’ve now shipped Bedrock beta 1.17.40.2, which should include most of the worldgen changes from the java experimental snapshot series! We’re working hard to get java & bedrock worldgen as close to parity as possible. minecraft.net/en-us/article/… We’ve now shipped Bedrock beta 1.17.40.2, which should include most of the worldgen changes from the java experimental snapshot series! We’re working hard to get java & bedrock worldgen as close to parity as possible. minecraft.net/en-us/article/…

Last week, Mojang released the first Minecraft 1.18 Java snapshot and a Bedrock beta featuring improvements to caves, mountains, and overall terrain generation. Along with the long list of patch notes, developers bought a huge parity update players have wanted for a long time.

In Minecraft, everything that generates in the world is dependent on the seed. Since Bedrock and Java Edition are built using separate languages, players get different worlds using the same seed.

While both editions cannot be exactly identical, developers can attempt to make them similar. The latest Bedrock beta tried to make the world generation somewhat identical to Minecraft 1.18 Java Snapshot 21w37a.

Players can use any seed below the value of 4,294,967,296 in Bedrock and Java Edition to get a similar world generation. Players cannot find the same structures, but world generation features like caves, mountains, and biomes are now pretty identical on both editions.

Finally, Bedrock players can enjoy the Java Edition seeds. Sadly, they cannot find the same structures on the same seed, but terrain features are alike. Bedrock Edition only has 2^32 seeds, whereas Java has 2^64 seeds. So, there will still be a vast number of Java seeds still unusable in Bedrock Edition.

With every update, Mojang tries to bring parity between Bedrock and Java Edition. Minecraft 1.18 is the biggest update in the game's history as it changes the Overworld on an unbelievable scale. This is probably the perfect opportunity for Minecraft developers to add seed parity between the two editions.

