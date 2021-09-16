Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot 21w37a for Java Edition: Full list of changes revealed

Minecraft snapshots are test versions of the game that come with forthcoming features. Minecraft is preparing for the second part of its Caves and Cliffs major update, which will feature many new features and changes.

Mojang has released the first Minecraft 1.18 snapshot. All the features from the previous experimental snapshot have made their way to the normal snapshot. Unlike the experimental snapshot, it can be downloaded directly from the Minecraft launcher.

Minecraft 1.8 Snapshot 21w37a

Major additions, changes, and new features

Cave biomes

Lush Caves: A new cave biome rich in flora and fauna that generates below azalea trees. It has vines hanging from the ceiling on which glow berries grow. They are the only place where axolotls can spawn.

Dripstone Caves: This cave biome has dripstone and pointed dripstone blocks generated as stalactites and stalagmites.

Mountain sub biomes

Grove biome

Lofty peaks biome

Meadow biome

Snowcapped peaks biome

Snowy slopes biome

Stony peaks biome

Cave generations

Noise caves (Noodles, Spaghetti, Cheese)

Aquifers

Ore distribution

Ore distribution changes have been made to match the new world height. They no longer generates the most at a specific height. This will add introduced more mining strategies.

Iron ore generates below Y72 and also above Y112. The higher the player goes, the more iron they will find.

Copper ore generates between Y levels 0 and 96. Players will see them in large amounts in the dripstone caves.

Lapis lazuli ore generates below Y64. Its ores that generate between Y32 and Y-32 will not be exposed to air.

Coal ore in Minecraft generates above Y0. They will be less exposed to air.

Gold ore generates below Y32. Players will still find a large amount of gold ore in badlands biomes.

Players can find and mine Redstone ore below Y level 16. The deeper the player goes below Y-32, the more they will discover redstone ores.

Diamond ores in Minecraft will generate from Y16, and as the player goes lower, they will find more of it. Like, coal and Lapis lazuli ores, they will be less exposed to air.

World generation

Also Read

The world generation height limit has been increased by sixty-four blocks both upwards and downwards. The new total range is 384 blocks.

Underground structures like caves can now generate all the way down to Y-64.

Clusters of dripstone can no longer be found in normal caves, only in the dripstone caves biome.

Deepslate generates from Y0 and gradually replaces all stone going downwards.

The terrain shape and elevation vary dramatically, independently from biomes.

Less diorite/granite/andesite generates above y 60

Strips of gravel can generate on stony shores.

Swamp trees can grow in water two blocks deep.

Interested Minecraft players can learn more about the technical changes made in this snapshot from the official Mojang website.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for latest Minecraft videos!

Edited by R. Elahi