How to download and play Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update APK for Pocket Edition from official website

Minecraft 1.17 update is the first part of the much-anticipated Caves and Cliffs update. Last year, Mojang announced this update at the MineCon 2020 Live Event. The first phase is already out for all supported devices, including smartphones.

Minecraft Pocket Edition is based on the Bedrock Edition and has almost the same features as the Java Edition. In addition, PE has a touch-control system for moving, placing blocks, and everything else as it is made for smartphones.

The first part of Caves and Cliffs features adorable axolotls, mischievous goats, and mystical glow squids. Other than new mobs, this update also brings over 100 new blocks and items. Sadly, Mojang will add cave and mountain biomes in the 1.18 update coming later this year.

Download and play Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update APK for Pocket Edition

Players already owning a copy of Minecraft can download the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update APK for free. They can follow these steps to do so on any supported Android device from Minecraft's official site:

Visit Minecraft's official website. Click here to get redirected.

Click on the green-colored "Get Minecraft" button on the page.

Choose "Mobile" from the HOW DO YOU WANT TO PLAY? page.

Then, select Android.

After clicking, it will take the user to the Buy Minecraft page.

Click on Buy Minecraft to go to Minecraft's PlayStore page.

Players on the older version can update to 1.17 by clicking the update button.

After downloading the update, gamers can update their old world to the Minecraft 1.17 version. As this version is official, there is no risk involved in upgrading an older world.

Users must ensure to explore these new features in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update.

Exciting features in Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs

In Minecraft 1.17, players will find three new mobs: axolotls, glow squids, and goats. The first two spawn in water when the light level is zero. Due to this, players will often find them in waterlogged ravines and caves.

Meanwhile, goats are a natural inhabitant of the land, spawning on top of mountain biomes. As of 1.17, there are no new mountain biomes, but in the 1.18 update, these animals will spawn only on snowy slopes.

The 1.17 update has also added many fantastic blocks and items like amethyst, copper, deepslate, candles, lightning rods, and more. Players can find amethyst blocks in amethyst geodes, a new underground structure. As for the copper ore, it generates at height levels 47-49.

