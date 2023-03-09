Minecraft preview 1.19.80.20 patch notes: Added Bedrock editor, cherry groves, and more 

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest preview build has been released. It adds more than a few experimental Trails & Tales update features while introducing functions that appeared in recent Java Edition snapshots. In addition to bringing upcoming features to the beta build, it also fixes many bugs.

Players can access this new preview on all Bedrock-compatible platforms, including Windows 10, consoles, and mobile.

Players will want to enable experimental gameplay to take full advantage of this Bedrock beta. They won't be able to access 1.20 additions like cherry groves if they fail to do so.

For curious Minecraft fans who wish to know what this new preview entails, reviewing the current patch notes and changelogs is a good idea.

Minecraft Bedrock preview 1.19.80.20 prominent additions

Cherry grove biomes are finally making their way to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition in this preview (Image via Mojang)

There's a lot to be excited about when it comes to this Bedrock Edition preview. It introduces many changes and additions that have been a part of Java Edition's snapshots for quite some time. The bug fixes are also a plus, as dozens of tweaks have reduced many problematic in-game issues.

With this preview, there should be no shortage of new blocks, items, and mobs to interact with and entirely new ways to build, craft, and decorate.

Experimental Features Added

Cherry grove biomes can now be found in the Overworld. They come complete with cherry blossom trees and pink petals. These biomes are found at the foot of mountains, similar to standard grove biomes.

The decorated pot block's neck has been altered due to player feedback. The block is no longer stackable in the inventory, cannot support blocks attached to its side face, and the archer pottery shard pattern has been reworked in appearance.

The brush item's recipe in archeology has been changed to a feather, a copper ingot, and a stick.

Suspicious sand blocks can now attach to fence blocks. They emit particles when pushed by pistons.

The ability to sneak under 1.5 block holes and gaps can now be accessed via the in-game setting called "Short Sneak."

The "You Died" screen is being revamped for Bedrock Edition. However, certain add-ons will disable the changes made to the screen. Minecraft players can also activate the original death screen in their video settings.

Accessibility Changes

Text-to-speech will no longer read previously selected items when players are highlighting a new one.

Text-to-speech will no longer read the accessibility tab and get stuck when players are switching between different settings tabs.

A glint slider has been added to the accessibility settings so players can customize the sheen of their enchanted items. A separate slider also influences the speed of the enchantment glint.

Block Changes

It is no longer possible to see mangrove, bamboo, or polished blackstone buttons on the map.

Flowers will now appropriately appear instantly when placed in flower pots.

Graphical Changes

Boots no longer fight the z-axis when players wear them.

Leg and belt portions of leggings also no longer struggle with the z-axis when players wear them.

Touch Control Changes

Items should no longer get stuck in Minecraft's crafting table menu.

Players can now appropriately rise from the water and onto land when auto-jump is enabled.

UI Changes

When the Pocket UI is enabled, headers and titles have been added to the inventory tab and inventory screen.

The tabs and headers in the settings screen have been separated slightly to improve readability.

Touchpad scrolling will now match the operating system's scroll direction.

Vanilla Parity With Minecraft: Java Edition

Melons and pumpkins have an expanded list of blocks they can grow in. The list now includes mud, podzol, rooted dirt, and muddy mangrove roots.

Mob Changes

The only mobs that can enter boats are now those that actually fit within the boat's model itself.

After a successful trade, villagers will now emit green particles.

Mobs will no longer make the "player eating" sound when being fed various food items.

Pandas' collision boxes have been downscaled to match Minecraft: Java Edition.

Polar bears' collision boxes have been increased to match Java.

Command Changes

Auto-complete support has been added for block states.

Two new overloads have been added to the /summon command.

Technical Changes

The most notable technical update for this Bedrock preview is the introduction of the Bedrock Edition Editor. This new editing tool can be used within the game engine to edit blocks and other aspects during gameplay.

Several smaller-scale technical changes have been introduced to scripts, blocks, and the in-game API. The full list of changes can be found at https://www.minecraft.net/fi-fi/article/minecraft-preview-1-19-80-20.

Notable Bug Fixes

Breaking animations will now work correctly when players are holding a brush in third-person camera mode.

Suspicious sand cannot be waterlogged.

Suspicious sand will now correctly turn back into a sand block after being brushed sufficiently.

Blocks that previously didn't emit particles when pushed by pistons should now do so.

With the gamepad enabled, players will now move in the correct direction after exiting a container's UI.

Sneaking while flying is no longer possible.

The transition between swimming and walking animations has been smoothed out.

Health Boost will no longer continue replenishing a Minecraft player's health after the effect subsides.

Ambient cave sounds will no longer play when a player enters the Nether or the End.

Cooking chorus fruit in a furnace will now appropriately provide experience points.

Campfire sound effects are now louder and have greater clarity.

Turtles can now enter boats with chests.

Additional smaller bug fixes, a complete list can be found at https://www.minecraft.net/fi-fi/article/minecraft-preview-1-19-80-20.

With so many introductions and changes in this Minecraft Bedrock preview, players won't want to wait to check them out.

It's still unclear when the Trails & Tales update will be released. However, this preview provides the clearest view of the update during its development cycle so far.

