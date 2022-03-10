How to turn off the narrator in Minecraft

There is a feature called the narrator in Minecraft, which was introduced in the 1.12 update to Java Edition. Now, it is also usable in Bedrock Edition. This feature will read the in-game text, messages, kill feeds and more. It's tremendously helpful for players who can't read the text on the screen or who need to hear things, but it can otherwise be a distraction.

For players that don't want the narrator to be active, here's how they can turn it off on various platforms.

Minecraft narrator: How to turn the function off across different platforms

Here is how to turn on narrator on Xbox:

Visit the settings menu Click Accessibility This will open up a menu on the right with the Enable UI Screen Reader option Toggle this off and the narrator should no longer be active Additionally, players can hold down the Xbox button, then press the menu button which is located at the bottom right corner

Additionally, players can push the Xbox button and open the guide and do the following:

Select Profile & System and navigate to Settings Find Ease of Access, where the narrator settings are and can be toggled on or off

For Pocket Edition and other forms of Minecraft, players can visit the in-game settings and navigate to Chat Settings. At the bottom of the screen, there should be a Narrator setting that can be toggled.

Here's how to do it on PC:

Hold down the Windows start key while simultaneously holding the Ctrl button and the Enter button

An indication should appear on the screen

Hold the same keys (Windows, Ctrl, Enter) again to turn the narrator off

Alternatively, players can also turn off the narrator on PC by holding down the Ctrl button and the B key in Minecraft

This will open the Voice and Sounds setting. Players can turn the narrator off from here, too

These are all the methods to toggle the narrator in the game. If those don't work, you may be required to restart the game or the device it's being played on.

