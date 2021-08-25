Top 5 Minecraft 1.12.2 mods of all time

Minecraft arguably has the largest modding community in gaming history. As one might expect, there are thousands of great mods to choose from, ranging from simple performance mods to complete game overhauls.

With such an overwhelming selection, it can be rather difficult to sift through the pile and find the best mods. Players often find themselves downloading lots of unnecessary mods in order to find the best ones.

In this article, we will highlight five of the all-time greatest mods that are freely available to download for Minecraft 1.12.2.

5 best mods for Minecraft version 1.12.2

#1 Optifine

Optifine is the most popular Minecraft mod of all time for a reason. Players with high-end computers can leverage this mod to make their game look better by installing shaders.

The most common use for Optifine, however, is to boost FPS on low-end systems. This allows Minecraft to be enjoyed by a much wider audience, as more players will be able to have a non-laggy, smooth experience.

#2 Bibliocraft

Bibliocraft is one of the most popular furniture/decoration mods in Minecraft 1.12.2.

The mod offers a plethora of new design options, featuring useful utility/ease of life mechanics that create a seamless interior design experience for the player.

#3 Twilight Forest

Twilight Forest remains one of the craziest mods for Minecraft version 1.12.2. It adds an entirely new dimension to the game, with a new world, mobs, items, and structures.

To enter the haunted domain, players must first build a special portal with dirt, flowers, water and a diamond. The work put into this mod is truly mind-blowing, and it is a must-play for any Minecraft horror fan.

#4 Tinkers Construct

The Tinkers Construct mod adds new levels of depth to Minecraft's armor and weapons system.

With this mod, players can make the type of tools that they want, complete with special abilities that are unique to each material. Multiple materials can also be combined on a single tool, which means players are free to combine abilities and stats to create the ultimate set of weapons, tools, and armor.

#5 WorldEdit

Boasting over 15 million unique downloads, WorldEdit is a mod that needs no introduction for most Minecrafters.

Players can use this useful utility mod to make huge edits to their world with ease. For example, thousands, even millions, of blocks can be placed and edited within only a few seconds.

Over the years, WorldEdit has become synonymous with Minecraft building. Nowadays, it is used in unison with other popular building mods/plugins, such as Voxelsniper, in almost all large-scale Minecraft builds.

