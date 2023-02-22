Cherry grove biome in Minecraft 1.20 update: All you need to know

Minecraft 1.20's full release is still some time away, but players have tried some of its upcoming features in Java Edition's snapshots and Bedrock Edition's previews. The new cherry grove biome is one of the more notable inclusions in these betas.

Cherry groves are the latest biomes to make their way to the popular sandbox game following update 1.19's mangrove swamps. These new groves are temperate biomes that appear uncommonly in the Overworld. They can be found at the base layers of mountains similar to normal grove biomes and contain the new cherry blossom trees.

While these biomes may change before Minecraft 1.20's full release, it's not a bad idea to address what is known about them thus far.

What is known so far about Cherry grove biomes in Minecraft 1.20

Bees are natural inhabitants of Minecraft's new cherry grove biome (Image via Mojang)

While cherry grove biomes are uncommon in Minecraft's latest previews, they are not exceedingly rare. They can be easily distinguished in the environment thanks to the cherry blossom trees that give them their namesake, as they have distinct curved branches and bright pink leaves. Cherry blossom trees also create a particle effect where pink leaf petals fall to the ground regularly.

Cherry groves possess many grass blocks and replace the usual flowers players might find in other biomes with pink petals, which can be broken and collected. Cherry blossom trees generate quite densely in cherry grove biomes, making them similar to forests and great for early-game survival thanks to the abundance of wood resources. Due to their presence at the foot of mountains, cherry grove biomes can also occasionally generate blobs of emerald ore that can be mined.

Cherry grove biomes possess a light lime-like color to their grass in Minecraft, and water generated within the biome also has a pale coloration. Sheep and rabbits can spawn naturally within cherry groves as passive mobs, and players can also find bee nests attached to cherry trees with bees flying about. Hostile mobs can freely spawn within these biomes, so players might occasionally come across zombies, skeletons, creepers, spiders, and other common hostile mobs when the light level drops to zero.

In addition to standard hostile mobs and a few passives, Minecraft players can sometimes find bats and glow squids underground, similar to other Overworld biomes. Much like water, lava can also generate in cherry grove biomes, which can occasionally cause the flammable cherry trees to light aflame due to the heat.

Currently, cherry grove biomes are the sole location where players can find cherry blossom trees and pink petals, so fans hoping to use these new buildings and decorating resources will need to seek these biomes out.

In future Minecraft snapshots and previews, changes may still be made to cherry grove biomes before their update 1.20 release. However, for now, this is the core information relevant to this new biome, and many aspects may not change in a particularly significant way.

