How to get cherry trees in Minecraft snapshot

Debuting in Minecraft: Java Edition's latest snapshot, cherry trees are the game's latest type of harvestable wood. Like the wood types before it, cherry trees can be crafted into many different blocks and other objects like boats.

Cherry trees only generate naturally in their respective cherry grove biome, a new addition also introduced in the latest previews. These features will be fully-added to Minecraft's 1.20 update. However, if one is currently playing in the latest snapshot, they can find cherry groves and experiment with harvesting, planting, and growing cherry trees.

Finding cherry grove biomes can be tricky, but Minecraft players can save time by knowing where to look.

How to find a cherry grove in Minecraft's Java Snapshot 23w07a

Cherry trees can be formed into wooden blocks like other types of wood in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

As per the latest snapshot, Minecraft players can find cherry groves that naturally generate in the environment. However, these grove biomes can be rarer than most, so players may have to search closely to find them.

According to information currently in the snapshot, cherry groves, much like standard grove biomes, generate near mountains before reaching the peak.

However, if players are in a hurry to find a cherry grove, they can use the locate biome command. This command will give them a specific set of coordinates pointing to their closest cherry grove, which they can then head to or immediately teleport to with a command.

Finding a cherry grove biome with the Locate Biome command

Open Java Edition and create a new world if you haven't already. Ensure that cheats are enabled. If they aren't, you can enable them by opening the game to LAN. Enable the experimental settings for your world. In Java Edition, this is accomplished by pressing the experiments button in world creation and toggling the 1.20 features setting to on. Enter your world and open your chat console. Enter the command "/locate biome minecraft:cherry_grove" without quotations and then press enter. You should receive a set of coordinates pointing to your closest cherry grove biome. Optionally, if you don't want to walk or ride to the listed coordinates, you can use the /teleport or /tp command by entering "/tp (X) (Y) (Z)" where X, Y, and Z are the coordinates provided to you by the /locate command.

If one doesn't wish to find the cherry grove with commands, they'll want to seek out as many mountains as possible. These grove biomes generate in the foothills of mountains and are temperate in nature, so players won't want to search in cold or arid biomes either.

However, in plains biomes or similar temperate locations, they should be able to spot a cherry grove with a good line of sight thanks to the pink coloration of the tree leaves.

For extra assistance, it may not be a bad idea to craft a spyglass using amethyst shards and copper ingots to zoom in on the horizon. It may allow players to spot a faraway cherry grove if their standard sight isn't helping.

Poll : 0 votes