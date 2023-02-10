How to enable experimental features in Minecraft snapshot 23w06a

The developers at Mojang studios believe that letting Minecraft players test new features before releasing them in a future update is the best way to test for stability and bugs. Therefore, they have released multiple beta updates for Bedrock Edition and snapshots for Java Edition.

The Minecraft snapshot 23w06a was recently released. It introduces new commands, armor features, and more as experimental features.

Enabling experimental features in the latest Minecraft snapshot

In the second last snapshot, version 23w05a, the whole world creation screen was changed. More changes have been made to the same screen in snapshot 23w06a, which affects how experimental features can be enabled while creating a new world.

Previously, datapacks had to be enabled to access experimental features. Now, a new option for enabling it has been added. Here are the steps that players need to follow to create a new world in the latest snapshot with experimental features enabled:

Step 1: Launch the latest snapshot from the official Minecraft launcher.

Homescreen of snapshot 23w06a (Image via Mojang)

Step 2: Click on the Singleplayer option on the home screen.

Select world screen (Image via Mojang)

Step 3: Select the Create New World option.

World creation screen (Image via Mojang)

Step 4: On the World Creation screen, select the Experiments option.

Experimental features (Image via Mojang)

Step 5: Turn on Update 1.20 to enable the features of Minecraft 1.20. You can also enable Bundles to use the bundle item in the game.

It is worth noting that experimental features and snapshots, in general, can be unstable for a few players and cause lag. Changes may also be made to the features showcased in these versions. Because of this, the worlds created in snapshots and betas may not work properly in a future version.

Experimental features present in Minecraft snapshot 23w06a

Armor trim and camel in snapshot 23w06a (Image via Mojang)

By enabling experimental features, players will be able to try out a bunch of new things in the game. Camels can be spawned using their spawn eggs and commands, and players will also have access to craftable rafts.

A new wood set of bamboo with these items can also be crafted: bamboo blocks, bamboo planks, and bamboo mosaics. These planks can be used to craft buttons, fences, rafts, signs, and many more wooden items. A new variant of signs called hanging signs is also present.

A new mob head of the piglin is also being added. Piglins will drop it when killed by a charged creeper, and players can also get this block using commands and from the creative inventory. The interesting thing about this mob head is that it flaps its ears when powered by redstone or when the player wearing it runs.

One of the most exciting features present in the latest Minecraft snapshots is armor trims. It is a new feature that players can use to create unique armor designs. To do so, they will need armor trim smithing templates, which are a new uncraftable item.

A netherite upgrade smithing template has also been added, which is required if the player wants to upgrade their diamond armor and other items to netherite.

