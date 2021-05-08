Minecraft is regularly updated and changed, and with every change comes new glitches or bugs.

Regardless of the cause, bugs are usually happy accidents. The Minecraft player base and its developers have been laughing about the small mishaps since the beginning of Minecraft. Here are the top 5 Minecraft bugs of all time.

Top 5 Minecraft Bugs

#1 - Squid Madness

Flying squids (Image via gaming.stackexchange)

When players think of squids, they seldom think of milk, but at one point in Minecraft, a bug allowed players to milk squids the same way as milking a cow. This bug happened when Minecraft developer Jeb was tasked with coding his first mob.

Jeb claims he didn't quite grasp the game mechanics behind mobs and decided to copy the cow's code, and tweak it to act and appear like a squid. This caused squids to be milkable for a short amount of time.

But the pandemonium doesn't stop there, as squids were also given the ability to fly. Squids swin all the time to move around in the water. They're controlled by vectors that stop the squids from flying past the surface of the water. However, this vector malfunctioned, causing squids to fly into the air.

#2 - The Ender Dragon can dance?

Ender Dragon (Image via pulseheadlines.com)

The Ender Dragon is known for her swift movements through the air, but did players know that at one point, she was known for her dancing as well?

Minecraft developer Nathan Adams was coding the Ender Dragon's decision-making abilities one day, when he accidentally made her indecisive. She couldn't decide whether she wanted to fly away, go to the end portal, or kill endermen.

The result was a dancing dragon. The Ender Dragon moved like a disco breakdancer, and let's just say she didn't exactly have killer moves. Players can watch the Ender Dragon dance here.

#3 - Water Villages

Water villages (Image via minecraftforum)

Many players have seen villages over the water before, and most players don't think too much of it when they come across it. But this is actually a bug that the developers left in the game.

Tommaso Checchi, a Minecraft Pocket Edition developer, accidentally took out the terrain sensing feature for generating villages. This made it possible for villages to spawn over any form of water.

Instead of taking out this bug, Checchi decided to change the village walkway materials from gravel and dirt to wood, making it possible for players and villagers to walk in water villages.

#4 - Sand and Gravel traps

Walking under floating gravel isn't something new in Minecraft. This is a terrifying feeling, knowing that the gravel can fall onto the player at any second.

Tommaso Checchi is also responsible for the sand and gravel trap bug. The bug started when gravel and sand would generate on the ceiling of surfaces, and it would often have difficulty falling upon world generation.

So the developers coded sand and gravel to fall when the blocks or surrounding blocks were updated. They added dust particles around the blocks to warn players about the impending doom that lay above.

#5 - Creepers!

Creeper in Minecraft (Image via livewire)

This is the most famous Minecraft bug. As many players already know, creepers were a coding bug for pigs. Minecraft creator Notch mixed up a few of the dimensions for pigs and ended up creating a terrifying vertical figure.

He decided this figure was too good to be forgotten and ended up changing a few of the features to create the iconic creeper that players know and love today.

Also read: Top 5 features Minecraft should've added already.