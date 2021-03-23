Where to find gravel in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, there are two types of blocks. Some blocks are affected by gravity, while others are not. Gravel is one of the few blocks that obeys the law of physics.

Gravel is a non-craftable and naturally occurring block in Minecraft. Due to its gravity-obeying nature, gravel has many uses in Minecraft.

The block is used for creating bridges above lava oceans in the Nether. Players often use gravel to build tall one-block thick towers since they can easily be undone by quickly placing a torch underneath the bottom gravel block.

Gravel can be mined using hands or any tools, but the shovel is the quickest. The block is also the best source of flint in Minecraft.

There is a 10% chance of a gravel dropping flint when mined. If there is no flint in the first attempt, players can place a gravel and try again. Flint in Minecraft is required for making arrows, fletching tables, and steel.

Finding gravel in Minecraft

Mining and exploring caves

Players can get lots of gravel just by mining in Minecraft. Like ores, gravel occurs in the form of veins in the overworld. It can be generated on all height levels. And players will often come across them when exploring caves.

One must be careful while mining gravel, as several players have died by being suffocated inside gravel blocks. Players must make sure that there is no gravel above their head before mining.

Beaches and rivers

Players may come across gravel blocks in rivers and beaches. In the early game, these are good sources of gravel. Rivers and beaches are usually shallow, so there is no need to worry about slow mining or breathing.

Gravelly mountains

As the name suggests, gravelly mountains are covered with gravel on the surface. It is a rare sub biome of mountains. Players won't have to dig down to find gravel since it's available everywhere on the surface.

Ocean floors

Ocean floors are one of the best places to find gravel in Minecraft. Players can find gravel at the bottom of these ocean biomes: normal ocean, deep ocean, cold ocean, and the frozen ocean.

The only downside is breathing and mining underwater. In Minecraft, mining underwater is slower than mining on land. Also, players will have to keep their breathing in check. They can take a conduit to make mining easier underwater with no breathing problem.

Nether realm

Gravel also generates in the hellish biomes of the Nether. In fact, it seems to generate more layers than gravelly mountains and oceans.

In the Nether realm, gravel generates as the shore of lava oceans. Players must be careful while mining or walking on gravel in the Nether realm. Sometimes, there is no solid block under them. So when a player mines or walks, gravel blocks get updated and fall into the lava.