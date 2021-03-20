Minecraft is home to hundreds of unique blocks. Most blocks are unaffected by gravity; however, gravel is one of the few blocks affected by gravity.

Gravel has been in the game since Minecraft's official release a decade ago. It is required to complete Minecraft since it is one of the few sources for flint. There is a 10% chance of gravel dropping flint when broken. Flint is required to light nether portals, which gives access to nether fortresses and bastions.

Gravel is also a great block for building and has an excellent texture for making footpaths and buildings. It has a similar color to stone-related blocks and can be used along with them. This article summarizes the top five uses of gravel in Minecraft.

Top 5 uses of Gravel in Minecraft

#5 - Snare Drum Sound

Noteblock adds music to Minecraft. By using note blocks, players can create their own music in Minecraft. The music tone depends on the block placed under the note block. Gravel Block is used to create a snare drum sound in Minecraft.

#4 - Coarse Dirt

Coarse Dirt is a block similar to dirt in Minecraft. Grass cannot spread on coarse dirt blocks. These blocks naturally generate in some of the taiga and badland plateau biomes.

Using two gravel and two dirt, players can craft four coarse dirt in Minecraft. These blocks are suitable for building village pathways and are a better alternative to dirt.

#3 - Flint

Gravel is the best source of flint in Minecraft. 1/10 times, breaking gravel will drop one flint. Players can increase the rates by using a fortune enchanted item. If it does not drop a flint, place the block and break it. It will eventually drop a flint.

#2 - Trading

Gravel can also be traded with novice level fletchers. In the Bedrock Edition, there is a 50% chance of a Fletcher selling 10 flints for 10 gravel and one emerald. For the Java version, the rate is 66.7%.

Trading gravel is an easy way to level up Fletcher villagers. At the expert and master trade level, fletchers trade enchanted bows, crossbows, and tipped arrows.

#1 - Concrete Powder

The top use of gravel in Minecraft is to craft concrete powders. When concrete powder is placed in water, it turns into a concrete block. Players can craft eight concrete powder using four sand, four gravel, and the desired dye colour.

Concrete Powder is available in 16 different colors. These blocks come in bright colors, ideal for building towns and cities. Without gravel, players cannot get concrete blocks in Minecraft.

